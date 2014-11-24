Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Project India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 190 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1663.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.135 crore) Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Assigned Saregama India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1353.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 116.20 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Project India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71.1 Revised from CARE C Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 60 Revised from A4 CARE C / Reaffirmed Anjani Portland Cement Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA-(SO) 600 Assigned issue* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited (CCCL) Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Colorplus Fashions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 450 Reaffirmed A1+ Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7227.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.717.17 crore) Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar LT Bk Fac CARE D 1864.7 Revised from Factory Ltd CARE BB Saregama India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 170 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.47 CR) Sri Srinivasa Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1458.2 Revised from Charitable Trust CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.136.5 crores) Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1688 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.122.32 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)