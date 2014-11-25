Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
ATC Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 50.86 Cr)
Comet Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.4 Assigned
E Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 102.3 Assigned
Enn Tee International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned
Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 271 Revised from
CARE A4
Partap Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22.5 Assigned
Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 44 Reaffirmed
Bhopal Pvt Ltd
Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed
UIC Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 196.5 Reaffirmed
Viabhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Angel Feeds Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed
CARE A4+
ATC Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3920 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 329.22 Cr)
C.P. Milk And Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.5 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from 7.32 Cr)
Comet Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 411 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 23.10 crore)
Duncans Tea Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Revised from
CARE BB
E Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194 Assigned
Enn Tee International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.1 Assigned
Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 817.1 Reaffirmed
Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 5332.9 Reaffirmed
A3
GI Rank Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned
Gopinath Educational & Welfare SocietyBk Fac - - Withdrawn
Hari Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 703.6 Assigned
Hari Machines Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 400 Assigned
CARE A4
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed Retail CARE AAA 30000 Assigned
NCD issue
Intec Capital Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 1100 Assigned
Jasper Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 418.4 Revised from
CARE BB
Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from 12 Cr)
Partap Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 431.9 Assigned
Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 15 Cr)
Shubh Grah Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 85 Reaffirmed
Bhopal Pvt Ltd A4+
Summer Cool Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Thermal Powertech Corporation India LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55730 Reaffirmed
UIC Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2502.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 151.85 Cr)
Viabhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 285 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
