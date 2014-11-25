Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ATC Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.86 Cr) Comet Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.4 Assigned E Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 102.3 Assigned Enn Tee International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 271 Revised from CARE A4 Partap Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22.5 Assigned Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Bhopal Pvt Ltd Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed UIC Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 196.5 Reaffirmed Viabhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angel Feeds Bk Fac - - Suspended Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 200 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ ATC Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3920 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 329.22 Cr) C.P. Milk And Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.5 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 7.32 Cr) Comet Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 411 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 23.10 crore) Duncans Tea Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Revised from CARE BB E Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194 Assigned Enn Tee International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.1 Assigned Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 817.1 Reaffirmed Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 5332.9 Reaffirmed A3 GI Rank Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Gopinath Educational & Welfare SocietyBk Fac - - Withdrawn Hari Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 703.6 Assigned Hari Machines Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 400 Assigned CARE A4 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed Retail CARE AAA 30000 Assigned NCD issue Intec Capital Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 1100 Assigned Jasper Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 418.4 Revised from CARE BB Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 12 Cr) Partap Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 431.9 Assigned Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) Shubh Grah Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sigma Heavy Engineering Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 85 Reaffirmed Bhopal Pvt Ltd A4+ Summer Cool Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Thermal Powertech Corporation India LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55730 Reaffirmed UIC Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2502.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 151.85 Cr) Viabhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 285 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)