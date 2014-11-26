Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Atul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 880 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bahl Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1 Revised from CARE A3 Balasore Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 411.7 Reaffirmed Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 Lightbridge Communications CorporationST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 660 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 71.72 Cr Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ Reaffirmed Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Sanjeev Auto Part Manufacturers Pvt ST Bk Fac(Non-Fund CARE A2+ 45.6 Revised from Based) CARE A2 Sun N Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1190 Assigned Api Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Aroma Chemicals Bk Fac -- Suspended Ashford Infotech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Atul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3422.8 Revised from CARE AA Bahl Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 409.6 Revised from CARE BBB Balasore Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 668 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 86.72 Cr Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86 Reaffirmed Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LtBk Fac CARE BB- /A4 17 Reaffirmed Deepak Power Storage Enterprises Bk Fac -- Suspended Gvk Janani Shishu Suraksha LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 147 Assigned Gvk Janani Shishu Suraksha Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 700 Assigned Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Innotech Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35.3 Revised from CARE B+ Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 60 Revised from CARE B+ /A4 Lightbridge Communications CorporationLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Lotus Bullions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 7.35 Cr Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1840 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 178.28 Cr Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB Reaffirmed Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) Removed from credit watch *Backed by Partial unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee (36%) from Radico Khaitan Ltd. (rated CARE A+/A1+) Raseshwari Metallics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Rydak Syndicate Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sanjeev Auto Part Manufacturers Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 280 Revised from Based) CARE A- Sanjeev Auto Part Manufacturers Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 365.7 Revised from CARE A- Sanwariyaji Synthetics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 300 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Sun N Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 16.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 10.51 Cr The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4104 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 264.35 Cr UIC Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)