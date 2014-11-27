Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dollar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Iris Computers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Revised from CARE A3 Jindal Worldwide Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 4.00 cr) Mantena Infra ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned PSN Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Radhe Sham & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.4 Assigned Vedant Dyestuffs & Intermediaries Pvt.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Vishaal Natural Food Products India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.5.60 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Revised from CARE B Astha Innovations Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4110 Assigned Dollar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1626.2 Reaffirmed Harsh Macro Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Iris Computers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 970.1 Revised from CARE BBB Iris Computers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB Jindal Worldwide Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3480.3 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.319.74 crore) Jindal Worldwide Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 296.5 Revised from A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 233.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.23 CR) Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 516.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 56.66 CR) Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 605.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 40.83 cr) Mantena Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 15 CR) Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.01 CR) Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 50 Reclassification A4 from ST to LT/ST PSN Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 25 Reaffirmed Radhe Sham & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.8 Assigned Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 224.4 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 23 CR) Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA 248.4* Reaffirmed * After July 14 payout Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA 13.1* Reaffirmed * After July 14 payout Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB 33.7 Reaffirmed Facility Shubh Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 250 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Transstroy Bhopal Berasia Sironj LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1090 Assigned Tollways Pvt. Ltd. Transstroy Hoskote Dobbaspet Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5250 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Vedant Dyestuffs & Intermediaries Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.3 Revised from Ltd. CARE B+ Vishaal Natural Food Products India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.1.03 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 