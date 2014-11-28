Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bahdl Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) Dekson Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Reaffirmed Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4 crore) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd (CP) Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd (CP) Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 2750 Reaffirmed (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 250 Assigned Issue@ In-principle (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Topaz Piping Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 16 Cr) Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 25 Revised from A4+ CARE A4 and Reclassified (Enhanced from 2 Cr) Bahdl Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1026.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100.08 crore) Dekson Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4.88 crore) Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Glory Films Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Integrated Fire Protection Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.4 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 2.73 Cr) Jas Equipment & Engineers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92 Assigned Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds I@ CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed II@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed III@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds IV@CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds V* CARE AA-(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *the bond issue will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by GoK, final rating will be subject to issue of Government notification and implementation of a structured payment mechanism. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2350 Reaffirmed VI* *the bond issue will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by GoK, final rating will be subject to issue of Government notification and implementation of a structured payment mechanism. Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 808.8 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 528.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.61.09 crore) MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1614 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 121.5 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 31.4 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VIII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 170.6 Assigned Facility (SL) MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1919.9 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 111.7 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 28.7 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIV Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 256.5 Assigned Facility (SL) MFL Securitisation Trust XIX Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 741.1 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIX Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 51.5 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIX Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 8.2 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XIX Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 93.9 Assigned Facility (SL) MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) 1404.4 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) 92.9 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 11.7 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XXIII Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 143.6 Assigned Facility (SL) Millennium Starch India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 202.7 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 23.76 Cr) NHPC Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AAA 16000 Assigned (S Series) O.P. Jindal Global University Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.44 crore) Rama Shyma Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 195.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 21.03 Cr) Rama Shyma Papers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Shree Krishna Vatika Buildwell Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Withdrawn Sk Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.9 Reaffirmed Spunwell Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80.4 Assigned STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-III Series A1 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 1426 Reaffirmed STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-III Series A2 PTC CARE AA+(SO) 75 Reaffirmed STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-III Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 174.6 Reaffirmed Facility (SL) Topaz Piping Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Universal Threads Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)