Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aka Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 390 Assigned Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6560 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed K.P.R Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2575 Reaffirmed (reduced from 257.82 CR) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4500 Revised from CARE A2+ Nexus Feeds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Surya Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.8 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aka Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Assigned Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 18000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 1,250 CR) Badarpur Faridabad Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3930 Revised from CARE B Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85 CR) Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 1300 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (reduced from 140 CR) Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE A(SO) 508.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 59.19 CR) Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE A(SO) 1225.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 129.04 CR) Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE A(SO) 118.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.75 CR) Cosco India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 270 Assigned CARE A3+ Cream Jewellery LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 70 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Dhanraj Dhadda & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BB Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 11256.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C / 8300.8 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BBB+ /CARE A3+ Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd NCD Issue I* CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ *Outstanding as on August 31, 2014 Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 407 Assigned K.P.R Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8913.4 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 905.34 CR) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2428.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 370.00 CR) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT/LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Labournet Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB 60 Assigned Mahindra Aerospace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Standby CARE BBB+ 1031.2 Reaffirmed LOC Manifold Agricrops Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 410 Assigned Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 58600.6 Revised from CARE A- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-I CARE BBB- 3000 Revised from CARE A- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-II CARE BBB- 5000 Revised from CARE A- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-III CARE BBB- 2500 Revised from CARE A- Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1247.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 90 CR) OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD @ CARE A-(SO) 3216 Assigned Parmarth Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450 Assigned Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 989.2 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.80 CR) Shri Tirupati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 262.8 Revised from CARE BB- Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Assignee Payout CARE AAA 227.1 Reaffirmed Success Layer Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.9 Assigned Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.07 crore) Surya Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.2 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 8.29 CR) Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 159.1 Revised from CARE BB Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 60 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.