Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Biological E. Ltd ST Bk Fac - LOC - - Withdrawn Derewala Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1015 Reaffirmed Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Assigned JR Seamless Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.1 Reaffirmed Kalisma Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 621.8 Assigned Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Radico NV Distilleries Maharashtra LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed S.S. Natarajan & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Samruddhi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Yamuna Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amicus Oil & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Balmukund Concast Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE BB / 80 Revised from Facilities CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Biological E. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Biological E. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11500 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 40 Cr) Biological E. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 1850 Revised from CARE CARE A /CARE A1 Derewala Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 157.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17.13 crore) Derewala Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 330 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 520 Revised from CARE B- Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT / ST Bk CARE BB+/ 2806 Revised from Facilities CARE A4+ CARE B-/CARE A4 (enhanced from 276 Cr) Doaba Khalsa Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Fibretec Bk Fac - - Suspended Frigorifico Allana Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed @The credit enhancement is in the form of put option wherein the lenders of the above rated facility of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB) would require Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited (MIPL) to purchase the said facility and/or any interest due to be paid referred to as the put amount, within 15 days of exercise of the Put Option viz T+15 (final legal maturity with T as the due date of debt servicing for IRB) throughout the tenure of the facility. The credit enhancement also factors the Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) in case of exercise of the above put option. JR Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245.2 Reaffirmed Kalisma Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 728.2 Assigned M.B.Timber Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 4210 Assigned NCD issue (Series XVI) Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Radico NV Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 472.5 Reaffirmed Radico NV Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 178 Reaffirmed *Backed by Partial unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee (36%) from Radico Khaitan Ltd. (rated CARE A+/A1+) S.S. Natarajan & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Samruddhi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 447.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41.81 Cr) Sarika Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Yamuna Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.5 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 4.45 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 