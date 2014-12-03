Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 19.4 Reaffirmed Chetak Mitra Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 35.3 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Kei Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 8900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.860 crore) Kei Industries Ltd CP* CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits. S V Aluxet Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shri Laxminarayan Industrial ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Co-Operative Service Society Ltd Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.4 Revised from CARE A4 Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 20.3 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kei Industries Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 471.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49 CR) Chetak Mitra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 575.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 59.94 CR) Classic Wears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.2 Revised from CARE B Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 929.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 97.04 CR) Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 76.4 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+(SO) Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE A- 500 Revised from I CARE BBB+ Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE A- 580 Revised from II CARE BBB+ Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE AAA 21000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12,500 crore) Kei Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5522.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.553.88 crore) Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1000 Assigned NCD issue (Series II) Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac I CARE A+ 3001.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 255.18 CR) Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac II CARE AA-(SO) 2197.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 225.83 CR) Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.00 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)