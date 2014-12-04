Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 874.91 Cr Cesc Ltd STD/CP* CARE A1+ 10500 Enhanced from Rs 600 Cr *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the fund based limit. Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Enhanced from Rs 30 Cr Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 492.5 Enhanced from Rs 34.75 Cr Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 13249.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 750 Reduced from Rs 95 Cr Deccan Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 735 Reduced from Rs 75 Cr Dharti Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Dte Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 200 Reaffirmed Focus Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 135 Assigned @Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+ ). Gautam Exports LT Bk Fac -- 100 Revised from CARE B+ to CARE D and suspended Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3253.1 Revised from CARE A- Reduced from Rs 395.75 Cr Hetero Drugs Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A2+ 3200 Revised from CARE A- /A2 Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 15142 Revised from CARE A Reduced from Rs 1514.80 Cr Hetero Labs Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 9900 Revised from CARE A Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac @ CARE A+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed @ The bank facilities are backed by corporate guarantee extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL - rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+) Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11305.1 Enhanced from Rs 947 Cr K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2428.5 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs 370 Cr K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB /A3 Maruti Gems Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 80 Reaffirmed Matix Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 32630 Reaffirmed Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Enhanced from Rs 9.25 Cr Navin Mehta & Co. Bk Fac -- Suspended Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Assigned Rabirun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Revised from CARE BB Enhanced from Rs.15.97 crore Rsv Global Bk Fac -- Suspended Russaka Ply India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31.4 Reaffirmed Shivansh Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470 Assigned Srinivasa Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 65 Assigned @Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+). Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd AnLT NCD^ CARE AA- 250 Assigned Talwalkars Club Pvt Ltd ^The proposed NCD has a tenure of six years with quarterly interest payment and repayment in equal yearly installments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.