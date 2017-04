Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amitara Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Arani Agro Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1750 Reaffirmed Asta Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Comet Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.4 Assigned Dev Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Assigned Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775 Assigned Everest Holovision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac - LOC CARE A3+ (SO)* 660 Assigned (LC)/BG (BG) *backed by an irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee from Gulf Petrochem FZC (GPFZC) [rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+]. Harsha Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00 CR) Harsha Engineers Ltd CP CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 8000 Reaffirmed Navin Fluorine International Ltd Proposed CARE A1+ 300 Assigned Standalone CP (CP) issue Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Assigned Tania Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 101 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 502.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.46.25 crore) Vaibhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.4 Reaffirmed Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amitara Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 118.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.72 crore) Amitara Overseas Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed A4 Asta Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.6 Revised from CARE B+ Astron Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 108.8 Revised from CARE D Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 % Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 940 % /CARE A3+ Avirat Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Revised from CARE B Cams Technology Ltd NCD CARE BBB 650 Withdrawal Capital Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Century Texofin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 232.2 Reaffirmed Comet Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Dar Credit & Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Dev Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.1 Assigned Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 570 Assigned Everest Holovision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt. Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ (SO)*50 Assigned Fac - Cash credit *backed by an irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee from Gulf Petrochem FZC (GPFZC) [rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+]. Harsha Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 491.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.15 CR) Harsha Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 1095.3 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from 86.25 CR) Jhabua Power Ltd Under Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2180 % Korba West Power Company Ltd Under LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 29835 % Credit Watch Krushiraj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 150000 Assigned Lic Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 410010 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.42,201 crore) Notandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.00 CR) Saket Metal Technocraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 169.5 Assigned Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Revised from CARE B+ Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2275.3 Assigned Spl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore) Spl Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 635 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.43.50 crore) Sunrise Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Sunrise Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Tania Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Usaka Hydro Powers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 108.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Vaibhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 755 Reaffirmed Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 191 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee;CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.