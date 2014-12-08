Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABP Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2400 Reaffirmed ABP Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including - - Withdrawn CP) Amanta Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135.5 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore) Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 23.2 Reaffirmed # # The ratings are backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts from Arvind Ltd. Ashok Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Gallantt Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Investment & Precision Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 121.5 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A4+ Mahabal Metals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Mauria Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2150 Assigned Neosym Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Nitin Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Revised from CARE A3+ Parenteral Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Revised from CARE A4(SO) Pix Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac -FB CARE A3 560 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 55.00 CR) Pix Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3 228.9 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 22.19 CR) Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1157 Reaffirmed Rawalwasia Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Savalia Cotton Ginning And Pressing PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Ltd Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Withdrawn Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABP Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3514 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 424.4 cr) ABP Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 1120 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A / Reaffirmed Achal Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)# 1210 Reaffirmed # The rating is backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts from Arvind Ltd. (Arvind; rated: CARE A+ & CARE A1+) Amanta Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 830.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.58.59 crore) Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1160 Reaffirmed # # The ratings are backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts from Arvind Ltd. Ashok Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3572.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 330.00 CR) City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Deccan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45 CR) Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1280 Revised from CARE B Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 421.5 Revised from CARE A4 Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 750 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 Dhanania Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 141.5 Revised from CARE BB- Future Eco Crete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160 Assigned Gallantt Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Hlf Direct Assignment Sep'11- Ii HLF Direct CARE AAA(SO) 1889.3 Withdrawn Assignment Sep'11- II Investment & Precision Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 330.5 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 760 Assigned Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78.8 Revised from CARE BB- Lalchand Builders Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B 133.6 Revised from CARE B+ Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.9.32 crore) Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 45 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Mahabal Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 410.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Mauria Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Neosym Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 600 Assigned Neosym Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Nisan Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.3 Reaffirmed Nitin Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1621.7 Revised from CARE BBB Nitin Spinners Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE BBB /CARE A3+ Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.4 Revised from CARE B+(SO) Pix Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 380.9 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 38.56 CR) Pix Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB- 200 Revised from CARE BB Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 167.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 20.54 CR) Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8.2 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1963.9 Reaffirmed R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 650 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 285 Revised from CARE BB- Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 323 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33.00 CR) Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 251.9 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 202.8 Assigned Proposed Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Rawalwasia Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 40 Assigned CARE A4 Rewa Leisure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.4 Assigned Rewa Leisure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 30 Assigned CARE A4 Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD @ CARE A+(SO) 1405.4 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1+') Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A+(SO) 1800 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1+') Sarvottam Atta Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Savalia Cotton Ginning And Pressing PvLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 446.3 Revised from Ltd CARE B Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1711.2 Withdrawn Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.9 Reaffirmed Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed / /CARE A3 Reclassified Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.2 Reaffirmed Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Vaibhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11 Assigned Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 250 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 17.6* Revised from /CARE A3(SO) CARE A4+(SO) *Reclassified from Short term Bank Facilities Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 383.2 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 30.2 Revised from /CARE A3(SO) CARE BB+(SO) / CARE A4+(SO) Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3903.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 340.35 CR) Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3450 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (reduced from 395.00 CR) Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1513.5 Reaffirmed Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)