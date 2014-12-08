Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABP Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2400 Reaffirmed
ABP Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including - - Withdrawn
CP)
Amanta Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135.5 Revised from
CARE A4+
(enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore)
Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 23.2 Reaffirmed
#
# The ratings are backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts from
Arvind Ltd.
Ashok Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed
Gallantt Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.500 crore)
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 121.5 Reaffirmed
Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from
CARE A4+
Mahabal Metals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from
CARE A3
Mauria Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2150 Assigned
Neosym Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Nitin Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Revised from
CARE A3+
Parenteral Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Revised from
CARE A4(SO)
Pix Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac -FB CARE A3 560 Revised from
CARE A4
(enhanced from 55.00 CR)
Pix Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3 228.9 Revised from
CARE A4
(enhanced from 22.19 CR)
Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed
Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24 Reaffirmed
Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1157 Reaffirmed
Rawalwasia Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Savalia Cotton Ginning And Pressing PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned
Ltd
Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Withdrawn
Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed
Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed
Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABP Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3514 Revised from
CARE A
(reduced from 424.4 cr)
ABP Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 1120 Revised from
CARE A1
CARE A /
Reaffirmed
Achal Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)# 1210 Reaffirmed
# The rating is backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts from
Arvind Ltd. (Arvind; rated: CARE A+ & CARE A1+)
Amanta Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 830.1 Revised from
CARE BB+
(enhanced from Rs.58.59 crore)
Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1160 Reaffirmed
#
# The ratings are backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts from
Arvind Ltd.
Ashok Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3572.1 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from 330.00 CR)
City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Deccan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 45 CR)
Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1280 Revised from
CARE B
Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 421.5 Revised from
CARE A4
Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 750 Revised from
CARE B / CARE
A4
Dhanania Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 141.5 Revised from
CARE BB-
Future Eco Crete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 160 Assigned
Gallantt Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Hlf Direct Assignment Sep'11- Ii HLF Direct CARE AAA(SO) 1889.3 Withdrawn
Assignment Sep'11-
II
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 330.5 Reaffirmed
J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 760 Assigned
Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78.8 Revised from
CARE BB-
Lalchand Builders Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B 133.6 Revised from
CARE B+
Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81 Revised from
CARE BB+
(reduced from Rs.9.32 crore)
Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 45 Revised from
CARE A4 CARE BB+ /
CARE A4+
Mahabal Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 410.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Mauria Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned
Neosym Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 600 Assigned
Neosym Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Nisan Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.3 Reaffirmed
Nitin Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1621.7 Revised from
CARE BBB
Nitin Spinners Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from
/CARE A2+ CARE BBB
/CARE A3+
Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.4 Revised from
CARE B+(SO)
Pix Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 380.9 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 38.56 CR)
Pix Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB- 200 Revised from
CARE BB
Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 167.3 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 20.54 CR)
Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8.2 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1963.9 Reaffirmed
R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 650 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
Rajhans Metals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 285 Revised from
CARE BB-
Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 323 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 33.00 CR)
Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 251.9 Reaffirmed
Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 202.8 Assigned
Proposed
Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Rawalwasia Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 40 Assigned
CARE A4
Rewa Leisure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.4 Assigned
Rewa Leisure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 30 Assigned
CARE A4
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD @ CARE A+(SO) 1405.4 Reaffirmed
@Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering
Limited (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1+')
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A+(SO) 1800 Reaffirmed
@Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering
Limited (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1+')
Sarvottam Atta Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned
Savalia Cotton Ginning And Pressing PvLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 446.3 Revised from
Ltd CARE B
Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed
Sks Microfinance Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1711.2 Withdrawn
Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.9 Reaffirmed
Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed
Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed /
/CARE A3 Reclassified
Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.2 Reaffirmed
Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Vaibhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11 Assigned
Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 250 Revised from
CARE BB+(SO)
Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 17.6* Revised from
/CARE A3(SO) CARE A4+(SO)
*Reclassified from Short term Bank Facilities
Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 383.2 Revised from
CARE BB+(SO)
Vks Seopur Baroda Corridor Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 30.2 Revised from
/CARE A3(SO) CARE BB+(SO)
/ CARE A4+(SO)
Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3903.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 340.35 CR)
Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3450 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
(reduced from 395.00 CR)
Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1513.5 Reaffirmed
Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd CARE A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
