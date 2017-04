Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2570 Revised from CARE A3 Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87 Reaffirmed Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Bharti Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 200 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) Flora O Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Gulshan Polyols Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 254.2 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 2.51 Cr) JVS Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35 Revised from CARE A3 K R Pulp & Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 275 Revised from CARE A3+ Maa Tarini Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Metroglobal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 920 Reaffirmed Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.18.35 crore) Rasoya Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 44.3 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 5.14 Cr) Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed* * Suspension Revoked Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed (including Commercial Paper)(enhanced from Rs.2,000.0 crore) The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed TLT Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed UM Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India CD programme (for - - Withdrawn a maturity upto one year) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE A+(SO) 15000 Assigned (NCD) Issue^ ^Equal repayment at the end of 6,7 & 8 years from the date of disbursement Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29072.9 Revised from CARE BBB Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 183.2 Assigned Ahuja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1.7 Revised from CARE B+ Arunoday Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.5 Revised from CARE B Azure Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Assigned Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 69.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Bharti Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Diamond Power Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C(SO) 400 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Diamond Power Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C(SO) 550 Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB+(SO) / CARE A3+(SO) Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 79.5 Revised from CARE B- Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE A4 Flora O Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 CR) Gulshan Polyols Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 754.9 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 83.64 Cr) Hetero Windpower Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+(SO) 2787.9 Revised from CARE A(SO) (reduced from 285 CR)^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs Ltd (rated 'CARE A+ /CARE A1') and Hetero Drugs Ltd (rated 'CARE A/CARE A2+'). Infutec Healthcare Limitred LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 665 Assigned Infutec Healthcare Limitred LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4 JVS Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE BBB K R Pulp & Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2093.7 Revised from CARE BBB Kunal Steel Bk Fac - - Suspended Lalpur Wind Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 8250 Reaffirmed Laxmi Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 371.7 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 32.91 CR) Maa Tarini Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 105 Revised from Based) CARE B Maa Tarini Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 8.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 2.40 CR) Madav Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 300 Revised from CARE BBB- Madav Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1180 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Madhav (Sehora Silodi Corridor) LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB(SO) 630 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd ^backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL, rated 'CARE BBB/CARE A3+') and MSK Infrastructure Private Limited (MSKIPL). Madhav Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB(SO) 1030 Reaffirmed ^backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL, rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+). Madhav Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac^ CARE BBB(SO) 77.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) ^backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL, rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+). Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BB+ 3949.4 Reaffirmed Based (enhanced from 210.94 Cr) Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Fund Based Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac - Term CARE BBB- (SO) 2100 Revised from Loan - Lease CARE BB+ Rental Discounting (LRD) * *the LRD loan is being operated through a structured payment mechanism wherein repayment of principal and payment of interest, is being made out of an designated account which is funded from lease rentals being received from tenants of Mani Square Mall (for part area of 3.21 lakh sq. ft.) and Commercial Area (0.3 lakh sq. ft.). Metroglobal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Rashmi Sponge Iron & Power Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.1.20 crore) Rasoya Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB % 2472.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 270.53 Cr) Saarth Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE B+ Sahakar Global Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1190 Reaffirmed A3 Shalin Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 694 Reaffirmed* * Suspension Revoked Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 217.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.65 CR) The Sandesh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 600 Reaffirmed TLT Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed TLT Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed & /CARE A3 Reclassified UM Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE A % 11500 II Bonds (Series II to Series VII- tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A % 3000 Bonds (Series VII-tranche 2) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE BBB+ % 5750 United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE BBB+ % 3000 Reaffirmed Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 