Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed, enhanced from Rs.1 crore Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt. ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 130 Assigned Ltd. E.S.Knit Wear ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Reaffirmed Emt Megatherm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Revised from CARE A3, reduced from 30 crores Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 43.2 Reaffirmed, enhanced from Rs. 4.05 crore Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramic Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational SocietyST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Varrsana Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3170 Reaffirmed Wegmans Industries Pvt Ltd Wegmans Business NCR 7-Star - Assigned Park - Phase I Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+(SO) 500 Final Rating Adi Texfab Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 275.4 Reaffirmed, reduced from Rs.38.83 crore Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 978.2 Reaffirmed, reduced from Rs.112.00 crore Anveshan Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 472.6 Reaffirmed, enhanced from Rs.35.10 crore Arvee Laboratories India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 96 Assigned Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.8 Reaffirmed Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 150 Assigned Ltd. Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192 Reaffirmed, enhanced from 15.40 crores Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Darode Jog Realties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn E.S.Knit Wear LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Emt Megatherm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Revised from CARE BBB-, Reduced from 20 crores Emt Megatherm Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 250 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3, enhanced from 15 crores Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Harish Chandra Ramkali Charitable TrusBk Fac - - Suspended Hypercity Retail India Ltd NCD (LT) CARE A (SO) @ 500 Revised from In Principle CARE A (SO), @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shoppers Stop Limited (SSL). IMLRT March 2014 C Trust Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 2972.7 Final Rating, MICROFINANCE LOAN RECEIVABLES ORIGINATED BY SKS MICROFINANCE LTD Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 363 Reaffirmed, reduced from Rs.41.14 crore J. K. Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 670 Reaffirmed, reduced from 71.09 crore Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Khyati Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Revised from CARE BB Maithan Ceramic Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramic Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A3 Manglam Alloys & Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 166.4 Revised from CARE BB-, reduced from 18 crores Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Purti Textiles Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Safal Realty Pvt Ltd Issuer rating CARE A (Is) - Assigned Seftech India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 331.9 Reaffirmed A3 Seftech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ST Bk CARE BBB-/CARE 128.1 Reaffirmed Fac A3 Sempertrans India Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 15 Reaffirmed A2+ Sempertrans India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 90 Reaffirmed A2+ Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1081.8 Revised from CARE BBB Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Tarsons Products Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tarsons Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 618.1 Reaffirmed, enhanced from 26.13 crores Varrsana Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2449.6 Revised from CARE BB, reduced from 264.5 crores Videocon Telecommunications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 33000 Assigned Reduced from Rs 1,443.20 Crore Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30.4 Assigned White Pearls Hotels And Investments LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)