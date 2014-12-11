Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 152.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 15.27 Cr Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Assigned Devrishi Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Non-fund- Based) Gmr Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11100 Reaffirmed (Non-fund- Based) Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Jics Logistic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Revised from CARE A4+ Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Revised from CARE A4+ Enhanced from Rs 6 Cr Manika Moulds Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Oracle Granito Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2200 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A2 Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 443.7 Revised from CARE A3 Reduced from Rs 50.37 Cr Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed; Reduced from Rs 200 Cr *carved out of working capital limits Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 300 Assigned Sagar Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised from CARE A4+ Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components ST Bk Fac CARE A3 417.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Revised from CARE A3+ Tata Teleservices Ltd Non-Fund Based ST CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac - BG/LC Enhanced from Rs 240 Cr Tata Teleservices Ltd Fund Based ST Bk CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Fac Enhanced from Rs 450 Cr Tata Teleservices Ltd CP/ STD CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 189.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 22.85 Cr Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA+ /A1+ 1550 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD I CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Biostadt India Ltd Long/ ST Fund/ CARE A- /A2+ 650 Revised from Non-fund Based CARE BBB+ /A2 Working Capital limits Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Revised from CARE BB+ Devrishi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 22986 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1778.6 Cr Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Gmr Infrastructure Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE BBB 9750 Reaffirmed Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 400 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Jics Logistic Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 250 Revised from CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 300 Revised from CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 391.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Reduced from Rs 40.99 Cr Madhav Textiles Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 70 Assigned Manika Moulds Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 870 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Assigned Oracle Granito Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 448.3 Reaffirmed Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 1000 Revised from Based) CARE BBB+ Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Reduced from Rs 6.45 Cr Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 90 Revised from CARE BBB-/ A3 Enhanced from Rs 3 Cr Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4169.1 Revised from CARE B+ Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE D 350 Revised from CARE A4 Sagar Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2612.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Reduced from Rs 277.30 Cr Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2535.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 667 Revised from CARE BBB+ Steelcast Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 830 Revised from CARE BBB+ /A3+ Supersaver E-Commerce Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Suraj Tubes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 10.81 Cr Taquito Lease Operators Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*1400 Assigned *The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), Taquito Lease Operators Pvt. Ltd. (TLOPL) and TLOPL's lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to TLOPL until the term loan of TLOPL is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by TLOPL to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani. Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE A 76405 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 2720.44 Cr Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)