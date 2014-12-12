Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed @ backed by letter of comfort from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Entire Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Gangamai Industries And Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 375 Reaffirmed Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non Fund CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Based- ST-BG/ LC J K Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 Ludlow Jute And Specialities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Sri Sai Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1330 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 74.92 Cr Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 8.50 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 154 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 13.20 Cr Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3 200 Reaffirmed B. K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Binayak Tex Processors Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- Withdrawn Based- LT-TL Binayak Tex Processors Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- /A3 265 Reaffirmed Based- LT/ ST- CC/ PC/ Bill Discounting Calcutta Electrodes Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 6.53 Cr Chandra Foods Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Dhana Shree Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 18.80 Cr; A term loan of Rs.10.65 crore has been repaid in full on October 08, 2014 and thus rating therein, has been withdrawn. DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 5567 Reaffirmed @ backed by letter of comfort from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 2050 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5 Cr; '@ backed by letter of comfort from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Entire Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 413 Assigned Gangamai Industries And Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2368.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Reduced from Rs 239.65 Cr Gangamai Industries And Constructions Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 100 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ /A4 Enhanced from Rs 8 Cr Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 3815.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 383.01 Cr Inox Air Products Ltd NCD CARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB 14.2 Reaffirmed Based- LT- TL Reduced from Rs 2.23 Cr Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Based- LT J K Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 783.6 Revised from CARE BBB Kbs Diamonds (Erstwhile Kanubhai B ShaLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Revised from & Co) CARE BBB- KGB Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Lords Oriental Resorts Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 148 Assigned (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd Ludlow Jute And Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 63.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 7.72 Cr Ludlow Jute And Specialities Ltd Bk Fac CARE A/ A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Madhav Infracon (Bk Corridor) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB (SO) 218.7 Assigned ^backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by WAA Solar Private Limited (WSPL, rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+ ) Manas Flour Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE -- Suspended Marutinandan Ginning & Pressing FactorLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.7 Assigned Multiplast Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 94.6 Revised from CARE C Muthayammal Educational And CharitableLT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.5 Reaffirmed Trust North East Region Finservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1350 Revised from CARE BBB North East Region Housing Finance Co. LT Bk Fac CARE D 954 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) Relliance Construction Bk Fac CARE -- Suspended Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 20 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Reduced from Rs 18 Cr; @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (rated CARE BBB+) Shree Samleswari Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 7.49 Cr Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs- II CARE AA+ 200 Assigned Sri Sai Traders Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 20 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Assigned BASEL III Compliant STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-I Series A1 PTCs# CARECARE AAA 1885.6* Reaffirmed (SO) * After July 14 payout; #backed by New & Used vehicle loan receivables originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. (STFCL). STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-I Series A2 PTCs# CARECARE AAA 99.2* Reaffirmed (SO) * After July 14 payout; #backed by New & Used vehicle loan receivables originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. (STFCL). STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-I Second Loss CARECARE BBB 255.1* Reaffirmed Facility# * After July 14 payout; #backed by New & Used vehicle loan receivables originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. (STFCL). STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-I Credit Collateral CARECARE BBB 255.1 Reaffirmed -Second Loss (SO) Facility Reduced from Rs 29 Cr STFCL CV Trust Nov 2012-I Credit Collateral Unrated 157.6 Reaffirmed -First Loss Facility Reduced from Rs 25.01 Cr Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1716.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 103.79 Cr Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1328.6 Assigned The Montfort Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 61.1 Assigned Valson Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 183.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 17.75 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)