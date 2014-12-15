Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 265.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 26 Cr Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5.3 Assigned (Non-fund- Based) Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Assigned (Non-fund- Based) - Proposed Bhagwati Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 700 Final Rating Enhanced from Rs 30 Cr Bhagwati Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1800 Assigned Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3+ (SO) 80 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Volta Impex Private Limited Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2275 Revised from CARE A3 Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd STD /CP CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18360 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1015 Cr Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1 Cr P. Patel Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 805.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 58 Cr Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3540 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A3+ 47961.4 Assigned Based-LT- TL Sai Bhakti Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sbw Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 89 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 8.60 Cr Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 307.6 Revised from CARE A3+ Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 110 Cr LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB Global Trade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 24119 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V to Series IX) Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I & II) Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed (Series I, Tranche I & II) Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 272.5 Assigned Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)- CARE BB+ 307.5 Assigned Proposed Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB CARE BB+ 661.4 Assigned Bajoria Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from CARE BBB- Bhagwati Products Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Chandigarh Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1718.5 Revised from CARE BBB Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.2 Assigned Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ In 120 Assigned Principle CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Volta Impex Private Limited Darbhanga Motihari Transmission Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 6300 Revised from CARE BBB- '@ The debt is backed by undertaking from Essel Infraprojects Ltd (EIL) to arrange for infusion of additional equity/ Interest free subordinated debt into the company to make good the shortfall in operational cashflows to meet the debt service obligation. In the event DSCR for any particular year during the tenure of the term loan is lower than 1.20x, the promoter shall arrange to infuse additional equity/ interest free subordinated debt into the company to make good the shortfall in DSCR. Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6000 Reaffirmed Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll Roads LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 685 Revised from Ltd @ CARE BBB- (SO) @ The bank facilities of Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll Road Limited (EBMGL) are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited [EIL, rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+] Essel Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll Roads LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 511.9 Revised from Ltd @ CARE BBB- (SO) '@ The bank facilities of Essel Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll Roads Limited (EBKML) are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited [EIL, rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+) Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1197.9 Revised from @ CARE BBB- (SO) '@ The bank facilities of Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Limited (EDJL) are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited [EIL, rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+) Essel Gwalior Shivpuri Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 1090 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB-(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable undertaking by Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL rated CARE BBB+/A3+) to provide DSRA support Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3500 Revised from CARE BBB- Essel Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 5239.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) '@ Essel Infraprojects Limited & Pan India Networks Limited have extended a joint & several sponsor support undertaking towards lender of ELTL to bring in additional funds to meet any cash flow shortfall towards ELTL s debt obligations throughout the tenure of the loan. Essel Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 2100 Revised from Ltd @ CARE BBB- (SO) @ Essel Infraprojects Limited [rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+] have extended an unconditional & irrevocable sponsor support undertaking towards lender of EMGL to maintain a DSCR of 1.00x throughout the tenure of the loan. In addition to the above sponsor has also given an undertaking to maintain the Bank guarantee for an amount equivalent to next quarter principal & interest payments. Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 753.8 Revised from @ CARE BBB- (SO) @ The bank facilities of Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Limited (ESDL) are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Essel Walajahpet Poonamallee Toll Roads LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 10200 Revised from Pvt Ltd @ CARE BBB- (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL rated CARE BBB+/A3+ ). Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd LT Debt^ CARE AAA 6000 Assigned ^including long term bank facilities and Non Convertible Debentures (NCD) Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Ircon International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1560 Assigned Ircon International Ltd Bk Fac CARE AAA /A1+ 63440 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 3135 Cr Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1270 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 138 Cr Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 235 Reaffirmed Kissan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 16.47 Cr Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 140 Revised from CARE A- Reduced from Rs 35 Cr Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 16 Cr New Mount Trading And Investment Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB- (SO) 93.3 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from SBW Udyog Ltd (SBWL-rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) P. Patel Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 6 Cr Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB+ 15394.5 Assigned Based-CC - LT Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB+ 940 Assigned - LT Bills discounting/ Bills purchasing Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+ 819 Assigned Based-(ECB) Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB+ 6635.1 Assigned Based-LT- TL Radhe Shyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sai Bhakti Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Salient Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.5 Assigned Salient Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE B 16.5 Assigned Sbw Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 19 Cr Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 936.1 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs 97.83 Cr Shree Balram Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 111.8 Assigned Shree Balram Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3 Assigned Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+ (SO) 150.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 14.15 Cr; #backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL). Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac#In 50 Assigned Principal CARE BB+ (SO) #backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL). Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 9100 Assigned '@The credit enhancement is in the form of irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from Commercial Operation Date till Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) of 1.10x is reached. Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 55 Assigned Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA 170 Reaffirmed Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 30 Revised from In Principle CARE BBB+(SO) *The term loan is backed by the Shortfall undertaking provided by Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL) Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 100 Assigned Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2679.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 325 Cr Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Buyers -- Withdrawn Credit) Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1661.8 Reaffirmed Yashomala Farming & Tourism Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)