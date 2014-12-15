Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2014.
Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 265.8 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 26 Cr
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5.3 Assigned
(Non-fund- Based)
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Assigned
(Non-fund- Based)
- Proposed
Bhagwati Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 700 Final Rating
Enhanced from Rs 30 Cr
Bhagwati Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1800 Assigned
Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3+ (SO) 80 Assigned
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Volta Impex Private Limited
Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2275 Revised from
CARE A3
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd STD /CP CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18360 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 1015 Cr
Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 1 Cr
P. Patel Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 805.8 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 58 Cr
Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3540 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A3+ 47961.4 Assigned
Based-LT- TL
Sai Bhakti Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Sbw Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 89 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 8.60 Cr
Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 307.6 Revised from
CARE A3+
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned
Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 110 Cr
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AB Global Trade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed
Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 24119 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series V to
Series IX)
Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series I &
II)
Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
(Series I, Tranche
I & II)
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 272.5 Assigned
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)- CARE BB+ 307.5 Assigned
Proposed
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Non-FB CARE BB+ 661.4 Assigned
Bajoria Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Bhagwati Products Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn
Chandigarh Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1718.5 Revised from
CARE BBB
Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.2 Assigned
Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ In 120 Assigned
Principle CARE
BBB+ (SO)
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Volta Impex Private Limited
Darbhanga Motihari Transmission Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 6300 Revised from
CARE BBB-
'@ The debt is backed by undertaking from Essel Infraprojects Ltd (EIL) to arrange for infusion
of additional equity/ Interest free subordinated debt into the company to make good the
shortfall in operational cashflows to meet the debt service obligation. In the event DSCR for
any particular year during the tenure of the term loan is lower than 1.20x, the promoter shall
arrange to infuse additional equity/ interest free subordinated debt into the company to make
good the shortfall in DSCR.
Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6000 Reaffirmed
Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll Roads LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 685 Revised from
Ltd @ CARE BBB-
(SO)
@ The bank facilities of Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll Road Limited (EBMGL) are backed by the
unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited [EIL, rated
CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+]
Essel Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll Roads LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 511.9 Revised from
Ltd @ CARE BBB-
(SO)
'@ The bank facilities of Essel Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll Roads Limited (EBKML) are backed by
the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited [EIL, rated
CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+)
Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1197.9 Revised from
@ CARE BBB-
(SO)
'@ The bank facilities of Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Limited (EDJL) are backed by the
unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited [EIL, rated
CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+)
Essel Gwalior Shivpuri Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 1090 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB-(SO)
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable undertaking by Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL rated
CARE BBB+/A3+) to provide DSRA support
Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3500 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Essel Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 5239.5 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB-
(SO)
'@ Essel Infraprojects Limited & Pan India Networks Limited have extended a joint & several
sponsor support undertaking towards lender of ELTL to bring in additional funds to meet any cash
flow shortfall towards ELTL s debt obligations throughout the tenure of the loan.
Essel Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 2100 Revised from
Ltd @ CARE BBB-
(SO)
@ Essel Infraprojects Limited [rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+] have extended an unconditional &
irrevocable sponsor support undertaking towards lender of EMGL to maintain a DSCR of 1.00x
throughout the tenure of the loan. In addition to the above sponsor has also given an
undertaking to maintain the Bank guarantee for an amount equivalent to next quarter principal &
interest payments.
Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 753.8 Revised from
@ CARE BBB-
(SO)
@ The bank facilities of Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Limited (ESDL) are backed by the
unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects
Essel Walajahpet Poonamallee Toll Roads LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 10200 Revised from
Pvt Ltd @ CARE BBB-
(SO)
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Essel Infraprojects Limited
(EIL rated CARE BBB+/A3+ ).
Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd LT Debt^ CARE AAA 6000 Assigned
^including long term bank facilities and Non Convertible Debentures (NCD)
Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 1000 Assigned
Ircon International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1560 Assigned
Ircon International Ltd Bk Fac CARE AAA /A1+ 63440 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 3135 Cr
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1270 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 138 Cr
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 235 Reaffirmed
Kissan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.2 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 16.47 Cr
Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 140 Revised from
CARE A-
Reduced from Rs 35 Cr
Muktar Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120.6 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 16 Cr
New Mount Trading And Investment Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB- (SO) 93.3 Reaffirmed
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from SBW Udyog Ltd (SBWL-rated CARE
BBB-/CARE A3)
P. Patel Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 6 Cr
Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB+ 15394.5 Assigned
Based-CC - LT
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB+ 940 Assigned
- LT Bills
discounting/ Bills purchasing
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+ 819 Assigned
Based-(ECB)
Pratibha Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB+ 6635.1 Assigned
Based-LT- TL
Radhe Shyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Sai Bhakti Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Salient Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.5 Assigned
Salient Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE B 16.5 Assigned
Sbw Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 19 Cr
Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 936.1 Revised from
CARE BBB
Reduced from Rs 97.83 Cr
Shree Balram Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 111.8 Assigned
Shree Balram Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3 Assigned
Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+ (SO) 150.7 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 14.15 Cr; #backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate
guarantee extended by the Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL).
Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac#In 50 Assigned
Principal CARE
BB+ (SO)
#backed by/to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the
Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL).
Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 9100 Assigned
'@The credit enhancement is in the form of irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee
provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an
interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from
Commercial Operation Date till Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) of 1.10x is reached.
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 55 Assigned
Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA 170 Reaffirmed
Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 30 Revised from
In Principle
CARE BBB+(SO)
*The term loan is backed by the Shortfall undertaking provided by Shoppers Stop Ltd. (SSL)
Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 100 Assigned
Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2679.2 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 325 Cr
Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Buyers -- Withdrawn
Credit)
Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1661.8 Reaffirmed
Yashomala Farming & Tourism Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470 Assigned
