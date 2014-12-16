Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 59.2 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 4550 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. CP issue CARE A1 4000 Assigned
JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 17.2 Assigned
L&T Fincorp Ltd. ST Debt CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Nilkanth Ferro Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 388.1 Reaffirmed
Fund Based)
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Reaffirmed
Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 65 Reaffirmed
Shree Hari Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 345 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 45 Cr)
Valecha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4568 Revised from
CARE A2
Valecha Engineering Ltd CP (carved out - 500 Withdrawal
of working
capital limit)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of
Withdrawal
Apical Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned
Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned
Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Baroda Bushings & Insulators Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.1 Assigned
Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 2000 Assigned
based)
Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 432.6 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 52.41 Cr)
Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2833.1 Revised from
CARE A-
(reduced from 349.99 Cr)
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 25 Cr)
Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 17247.6 Revised from
CARE A
(reduced from 1,858.30 Cr)
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11370 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. NCD issue CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 6200 Reaffirmed
CARE A1
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero Coupon NCD - CARE BBB+(SO) 4909.1 Revised from
II (ZCDs)@ CARE A- (SO)
@ backed by letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - III# CARE A-(SO) 4000 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates
Ltd
Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - IV# CARE A-(SO) 4000 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
(In-Principle)
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates
Ltd
Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - I@ CARE BBB+(SO) 2000 Revised from
CARE A- (SO)
@ backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - II@ CARE BBB+(SO) 5000 Revised from
CARE A- (SO)
@ backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL @ CARE A-(SO) 2356.5 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates
Ltd
Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL @ CARE A-(SO) 2500 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
(In-Principle)
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates
Ltd
JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.2 Assigned
Kayvee Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Assigned
L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Reaffirmed
L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed
Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1500 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
Matrix Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 318.7 Assigned
MP Jaypee Coal Ltd LT Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 4300 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
@ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarante provided by Jaiprakash
Associates Ltd
Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.5 Assigned
Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 26.5 Reaffirmed
Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 196.9 Reaffirmed
Based)
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 130 Reaffirmed
CARE A2
Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45.4 Reaffirmed
Positronics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 35 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
(reduced from 4.86 Cr)
R.K. Frozen Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.3 Assigned
Sandhya Cera Decorators LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned
Sandhya Cera Decorators LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 20 Assigned
Shree Hari Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.9 Assigned
Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Valech Kachchh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 3520 Revised from
CARE BBB+ (SO)
@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Valecha Engineering
Limited for the total debt and entire tenure.
Valecha Badwani Sendhwa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 651.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Valecha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Valecha Lm Toll Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 2110 Revised from
CARE BBB-
@backed by shortfall guarantee provided by Valecha Engineering Limited applicable till the first
five years of operations starting from commercial operations date (i.e. up to November 2016)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
