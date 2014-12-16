Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 59.2 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 4550 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. CP issue CARE A1 4000 Assigned JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 17.2 Assigned L&T Fincorp Ltd. ST Debt CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Nilkanth Ferro Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 388.1 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 345 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45 Cr) Valecha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4568 Revised from CARE A2 Valecha Engineering Ltd CP (carved out - 500 Withdrawal of working capital limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Apical Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Baroda Bushings & Insulators Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.1 Assigned Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 2000 Assigned based) Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 432.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 52.41 Cr) Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2833.1 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 349.99 Cr) Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 17247.6 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 1,858.30 Cr) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11370 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. NCD issue CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 6200 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero Coupon NCD - CARE BBB+(SO) 4909.1 Revised from II (ZCDs)@ CARE A- (SO) @ backed by letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - III# CARE A-(SO) 4000 Revised from CARE A (SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - IV# CARE A-(SO) 4000 Revised from CARE A (SO) (In-Principle) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - I@ CARE BBB+(SO) 2000 Revised from CARE A- (SO) @ backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - II@ CARE BBB+(SO) 5000 Revised from CARE A- (SO) @ backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL @ CARE A-(SO) 2356.5 Revised from CARE A (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL @ CARE A-(SO) 2500 Revised from CARE A (SO) (In-Principle) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.2 Assigned Kayvee Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Assigned L&T Fincorp Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1500 Revised from CARE A (SO) Matrix Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 318.7 Assigned MP Jaypee Coal Ltd LT Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 4300 Revised from CARE A (SO) @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarante provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.5 Assigned Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 196.9 Reaffirmed Based) Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 130 Reaffirmed CARE A2 Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45.4 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 35 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (reduced from 4.86 Cr) R.K. Frozen Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.3 Assigned Sandhya Cera Decorators LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Sandhya Cera Decorators LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 20 Assigned Shree Hari Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.9 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Valech Kachchh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 3520 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Valecha Engineering Limited for the total debt and entire tenure. Valecha Badwani Sendhwa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 651.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Valecha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Revised from CARE BBB+ Valecha Lm Toll Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 2110 Revised from CARE BBB- @backed by shortfall guarantee provided by Valecha Engineering Limited applicable till the first five years of operations starting from commercial operations date (i.e. up to November 2016) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 