Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 470 Reaffirmed Chimique India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 996 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10000 Revised from CARE A1+ Gadre Marine Export ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 232 CR) Kpc Flexi Tubes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 CR) Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 37 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.70 CR) Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Prescient Color Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 1.00 CR) Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed Sangeet Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shiv Edibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiva Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.50 crore) Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8700 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 445 Reaffirmed Chimique India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 125275 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from 13,150 CR) Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE A+ 6400 Revised from (Series I) CARE AA- Damodar Valley Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 8500 Revised from A1 CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Gadre Marine Export LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2388.4 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 206.35 CR) Gayatri Vidya Parishad LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Assigned Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC - 10 Withdrawan# # Ratings have been withdrawn with term loan of Rs.0.25 crore been repaid in full and proposed cash credit facility of Rs.1 crore not availed Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL - 2.5 Withdrawan# # Ratings have been withdrawn with term loan of Rs.0.25 crore been repaid in full and proposed cash credit facility of Rs.1 crore not availed Kpc Flexi Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 24.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.54 CR) Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 127.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 22.02 CR) Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 88.8 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 9.64 CR) Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Reaffirmed Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 266.2 Revised from (includes TL, CARE C Cash Credit and LOC) Pnc Bareilly Nainital Highways Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4600 Reaffirmed Prescient Color Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 288.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 15.76 CR) Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 345.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 34.68 CR) Relationship Properties Pvt Ltd LT- CARE AA-(SO) 2250 Assigned Non-Convertible Debenture ^ ^backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL) for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility. Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 236 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs.24 crore) Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 450.3 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD@ CARE A+(SO) 1600 Assigned @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ) Sangeet Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 184.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 19.43 CR) Shiv Edibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Shiva Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 460 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.185.00 crore) Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20223.6 Reaffirmed Zanira Property Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.