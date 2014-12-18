Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 750 Assigned
Issue
Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Revised from
CARE D
Friends Salt Works And Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from
Industries CARE A4+
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13000 Revised from
CARE A2
Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Menon Pistons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Assigned
Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 82 Revised from
CARE A4
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1820 Revised from
CARE A3+
Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AU Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated De CARE A 200 Revised from
CARE A-
AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Revised from
CARE A
AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CARE A+ 450 Revised from
CARE A
Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 641.2 Revised from
CARE D
Friends Salt Works And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2347.5 Revised from
Industries CARE BB+
Friends Salt Works And Allied Proposed Long-TL CARE BBB(SO) 1750 Assigned
Industries In-Principle
GVK Emergency Management And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175 Revised from
Institute CARE BBB-
GVK Emergency Management And Research LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 110 Revised from
Institute A3+ CARE BBB-/
CARE A3
(reduced from Rs 34 Cr)
Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 2415.5 Assigned
In-Principle
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 191680.7Revised from
CARE A-
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB- 40233.3 Revised from
(aggregate) IV, V, CARE A-
VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 48120 Revised from
CARE A3 CARE A-/
CARE A2
Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5761.2 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB
(reduced from 617.31 Cr)
Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Kurukshetra Expressways Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 150 Assigned
A3
Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 2750 Assigned
*The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between
Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt. Ltd.
LVJ Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Revised from
CARE BB-
LVJ Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 60 Revised from
A4 CARE BB-/
CARE A4
Menon Pistons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 270 Assigned
Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.9 Revised from
CARE B
(reduced from 8.65 Cr)
Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Omaxe Ltd LT Instrument CARE BBB (SO) 1000 Assigned
(NCDs) * In Principle
*Backed by credit enhancement in the form of Structured Payment Mechanism (including operation
of Escrow Accounts) ;'In principle' rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed
issue. Final rating shall be assigned on execution of transaction documents to the satisfaction
of the CARE.
Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65 Revised from
CARE BB
Radcliffe Schools Education Pvt Ltd Issuer rating - - Notice of
Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2521.6 Revised from
CARE BBB
(reduced from 298.91 Cr)
RJD Business Hub LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77 Assigned
Shivkant Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Notice of
Withdrawal
Shree Sai Developers (Vadodara) Bk facility - - Suspended
Shri Agrawal Technical Education SocieBk facility - - Suspended
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of
Withdrawal
Singlacherra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.6 Assigned
Super Industrial Lining Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Swami Threads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA- 6000 Revised from
Bonds CARE AA
Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)