Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 750 Assigned Issue Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Revised from CARE D Friends Salt Works And Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from Industries CARE A4+ Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13000 Revised from CARE A2 Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Menon Pistons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Assigned Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 82 Revised from CARE A4 Rashmi Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1820 Revised from CARE A3+ Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated De CARE A 200 Revised from CARE A- AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Revised from CARE A AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CARE A+ 450 Revised from CARE A Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 641.2 Revised from CARE D Friends Salt Works And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2347.5 Revised from Industries CARE BB+ Friends Salt Works And Allied Proposed Long-TL CARE BBB(SO) 1750 Assigned Industries In-Principle GVK Emergency Management And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175 Revised from Institute CARE BBB- GVK Emergency Management And Research LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 110 Revised from Institute A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 (reduced from Rs 34 Cr) Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 2415.5 Assigned In-Principle Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 191680.7Revised from CARE A- Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB- 40233.3 Revised from (aggregate) IV, V, CARE A- VIII, X, XI, XII, XIII Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 48120 Revised from CARE A3 CARE A-/ CARE A2 Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5761.2 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (reduced from 617.31 Cr) Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Kurukshetra Expressways Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 150 Assigned A3 Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 2750 Assigned *The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), Legitimate Assets Operators Pvt. Ltd. LVJ Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Revised from CARE BB- LVJ Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 60 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Menon Pistons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 270 Assigned Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 8.65 Cr) Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Omaxe Ltd LT Instrument CARE BBB (SO) 1000 Assigned (NCDs) * In Principle *Backed by credit enhancement in the form of Structured Payment Mechanism (including operation of Escrow Accounts) ;'In principle' rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed issue. Final rating shall be assigned on execution of transaction documents to the satisfaction of the CARE. Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65 Revised from CARE BB Radcliffe Schools Education Pvt Ltd Issuer rating - - Notice of Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2521.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 298.91 Cr) RJD Business Hub LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77 Assigned Shivkant Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Shree Sai Developers (Vadodara) Bk facility - - Suspended Shri Agrawal Technical Education SocieBk facility - - Suspended Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Singlacherra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.6 Assigned Super Industrial Lining Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Swami Threads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA- 6000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.