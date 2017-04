Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Arc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.75 CR) Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd ST Non Fund Based CARE A4 609.2 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4+ Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2 crore) Hariom Polypacks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Kpg Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490.8 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Seedworks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Seedworks International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sreeragh General Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB (FD) 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+(SO)^ 3000 Reaffirmed ^backed by irrevocable and unconditional put option from Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. (ABNL) Anand Arc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.89 CR) Asansol Polyfabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE C 1501.9 Revised from Fac CARE BB+ Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE D 2951.7 Revised from Fac (Yes Bk TL) CARE BB+ Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 510 Revised from CARE B Bank Of Maharashtra Proposed Basel III CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 26.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs.7 crore) Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47.5 Assigned Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65 Assigned Gajraj Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 160 Reaffirmed @ @Suspension revoked Hariom Polypacks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 101.6 Revised from CARE BB- Jayka Jansahayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 11.7 Revised from CARE BB- Kpg Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1668.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 157.93 CR) Om Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Om Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 13000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1000.0 crore) Seedworks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CR) Seedworks International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed Sitaram Maharaj Sakhar Karkhana LT Bk Fac CARE B 728.7 Reaffirmed (Khardi) Ltd Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1056.1 Assigned The Lake Palace Hotels And Motels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1635.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B- 78.7 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.