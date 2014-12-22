Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 520 Reaffirmed Allied ICD Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6.8 Reaffirmed Arun Excello Constructions LLP ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)% 100 Assigned Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 530 Assigned Him Overseas ST Bk Fac * CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed *Suspension revoked S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 250 Final (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 3250 Reaffirmed (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 250 Assigned Issue@ In-principle (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. Shree Balaji Agro Farm Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5441.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.392.62 crore) Allied ICD Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 66.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 8.49 crore) Arun Excello Constructions LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)% 120 Assigned Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 900 Assigned Jindal GSL Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Lamer Power And Infrastructures Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.3 Revised from Ltd CARE B- Lamer Power And Infrastructures Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from Ltd CARE B- / CARE A4 Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bond series XI - - Withdrawn (Option III) Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.05 Cr) PPN Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5434.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 433.44 Cr) PPN Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 5490 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs 399 Cr) Pragati Agri Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 6 Cr) Pragati Agri Products Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 40 Revised from A4+ CARE BB R L J Concast Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S. A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Seabird Distriparks (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 500 Assigned In principle # # Facility is proposed to be backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited Shree Balaji Agro Farm Industries Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.2 Revised from Ltd CARE B- (enhanced from Rs.8.51 Cr) Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Shree Balaji Warehouse Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs-III CARE AA+ 100 Assigned Welspun Energy Maharashtra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1311.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 135 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.