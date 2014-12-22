BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 520 Reaffirmed Allied ICD Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6.8 Reaffirmed Arun Excello Constructions LLP ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)% 100 Assigned Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 530 Assigned Him Overseas ST Bk Fac * CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed *Suspension revoked S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 250 Final (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO) 3250 Reaffirmed (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 250 Assigned Issue@ In-principle (@credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt. Ltd. Shree Balaji Agro Farm Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5441.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.392.62 crore) Allied ICD Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 66.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 8.49 crore) Arun Excello Constructions LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)% 120 Assigned Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 900 Assigned Jindal GSL Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Lamer Power And Infrastructures Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.3 Revised from Ltd CARE B- Lamer Power And Infrastructures Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from Ltd CARE B- / CARE A4 Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bond series XI - - Withdrawn (Option III) Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.05 Cr) PPN Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5434.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 433.44 Cr) PPN Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 5490 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs 399 Cr) Pragati Agri Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 6 Cr) Pragati Agri Products Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 40 Revised from A4+ CARE BB R L J Concast Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S. A. Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Seabird Distriparks (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 500 Assigned In principle # # Facility is proposed to be backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited Shree Balaji Agro Farm Industries Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.2 Revised from Ltd CARE B- (enhanced from Rs.8.51 Cr) Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Shree Balaji Warehouse Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs-III CARE AA+ 100 Assigned Welspun Energy Maharashtra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1311.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 135 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago