Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3+ 1350 Assigned Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd CP (CP)/ST Debt - - Withdrawn Programme (Enhanced from 1.75 CR) Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Precision Camshaft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 320 Revised from CARE A3 Sheikh Bhullan & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 36.54 CR) Sheikh Bhullan Carpets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A4 277.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.75 CR) Sks Microfinance Ltd ST Debt (CP/NCD) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 155 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Balaji Steel & Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB 9150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 200 crore) Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.80 CR) Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative - - Withdrawn Redeemable PS-I (CRPS-I) Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative - - Withdrawn Redeemable PS-II (CRPS-II) Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTCs) - - Withdrawn Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE D 15000 Revised from CARE BB Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE D 8000 Revised from CARE BB Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 37 Reaffirmed CARE A4 P.M. Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.5 Assigned Precision Camshaft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1541.5 Revised from CARE BBB Precision Camshaft Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Revised from CARE B+ Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 129.1 Revised from CARE B+ Sahyog Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE B Sheikh Bhullan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240.5 Revised from CARE B+ Sun Shine Rice Unit LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.04 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)