Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3+ 1350 Assigned
Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Bhushan Steel Ltd CP (CP)/ST Debt - - Withdrawn
Programme
(Enhanced from 1.75 CR)
Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Precision Camshaft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 320 Revised from
CARE A3
Sheikh Bhullan & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 36.54 CR)
Sheikh Bhullan Carpets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A4 277.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 20.75 CR)
Sks Microfinance Ltd ST Debt (CP/NCD) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.100 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1.50 CR)
Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 155 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Balaji Steel & Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned
Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB 9150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 200 crore)
Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.4 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 6.80 CR)
Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative - - Withdrawn
Redeemable PS-I
(CRPS-I)
Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative - - Withdrawn
Redeemable PS-II
(CRPS-II)
Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTCs) - - Withdrawn
Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE D 15000 Revised from
CARE BB
Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE D 8000 Revised from
CARE BB
Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 37 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
P.M. Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.5 Assigned
Precision Camshaft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1541.5 Revised from
CARE BBB
Precision Camshaft Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE BBB /
CARE A3
Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Revised from
CARE B+
Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 129.1 Revised from
CARE B+
Sahyog Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from
CARE B
Sheikh Bhullan & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240.5 Revised from
CARE B+
Sun Shine Rice Unit LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 144.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 11.04 CR)
