Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 57.6 Revised from CARE A4+ Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs.250 crore) Hitek Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Jupiter International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 430 Revised from CARE A4+ Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 198 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 19.27 crore) Samtex Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.29.50 crore) Sharp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16 Cr) Shree Om Ricetech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Surat Textile Mills Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB- CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed ST-BG/LC UM Green Lighting Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 (SO) 90 Assigned *The facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Unitech Machines Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long-term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed A.K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 324.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ Creamy Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1452.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 83 Cr) D B Malls Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3520 Assigned Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals NCD I CARE AA % 1000 Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals NCD II CARE AA % 1000 Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals NCD III CARE AA % 2000 Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals NCD IV CARE AA % 1000 Corporation Ltd Eco Tech Papers Issuer rating CARE BB- (Is) Assigned Gouri Shankar Fashion House Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Hitek Engineering Services Long-term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE A- 11850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.535 crore) IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed IL&FS Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Based-LT Isat Network Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk facilites - - Suspended Jabalpur Motors Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Jodhani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BB Jupiter International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 474.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Bk facilites - - Suspended R.K. Industries Bk facilites - - Suspended Ramdev Stainless Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.7 Reaffirmed Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac-FB- - 55 Withdrawn EPC/PCFC Roop Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 756.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60.85 crore) Samtex Fashions Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22.3 Reaffirmed Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE B 54.8 Reaffirmed Shree Om Ricetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.6 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs. 4.37 crore) Shripal Goel Educational Society Bk facilites - - Suspended SMC Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1039.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 46.54 Cr) Sri Murugar Spinning Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5 Assigned SRR E-City Bk facility - - Suspended Sujeet Motors Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB- 128 Assigned Surat Textile Mills Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LT- CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed CC Tapovan International School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.36 Cr) The Indian Film Combine Pvt. Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16000 Reaffirmed UM Green Lighting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB-(SO) 160 Assigned *The facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Unitech Machines Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 