Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd ST Non Fund Based - 50 Withdrawn Bk Fac Chirayu Charitable Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Revised from CARE A4 Consulting Engineers Group Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 195 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond Fze ST Fac - fund CARE A2 544.6 Revised from based CARE A2+ Firestar Diamond Fze ST Fac - fund CARE A2(SO)# 4301.6 Revised from based# CARE A2+(SO)# # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A-(SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond FZE (FDFZE) on demand raised by the bank. Firestar Diamond Fze Proposed ST Fac - CARE A2(SO)#$ 1807.5 Revised from fund based# CARE A2+(SO)# (enhanced by Rs.30.75 crore)# backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond FZE (FDFZE) on demand raised by the bank. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed Firestar Diamond International Pvt. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2(SO)# 1750 Revised from Ltd Fund Based) CARE A2+(SO)# # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of FDIPL on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar guarantee to the bankers of FIPL resultingin cross guarantee structure. Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Proposed/untied CARE A2(SO)# 500 Revised from Ltd limits ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO)# # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of FDIPL on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar guarantee to the bankers of FIPL resultingin cross guarantee structure. Firestar International Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2(SO)# 3000 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A2+(SO)# # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of FDIPL on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar guarantee to the bankers of FIPL resultingin cross guarantee structure. Firestar International Pvt. Ltd Proposed/untied CARE A2(SO)# 3000 Revised from limits ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO)# (enhanced from Rs.200 crore )# backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. [FDIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned K J Infrastructure Projects India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Ltd Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE D 2500 Revised from CARE A3 M M Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Revised from CARE A1 PPS Enviro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1006 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 95.60 CR) Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 29.4 Revised from CARE A3 Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd ST Bk Fac -WC Loan - 0# Withdrawn #Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year. CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the term loans facility of REL with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date Roots Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Sohum Shoppe Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Company Ltd CP/STD (Standalone)CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Revised from CARE A4 Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4298.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 67030.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 21189.1 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.53 crore) *The rating assigned to the term loan of Agribiotech Industries Limited has been withdrawn as the same has been fully repaid Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 7.78 CR) Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - 160 Withdrawn Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - 200 Withdrawn Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.84 CR) Chacha Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Chirayu Charitable Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 442.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.51.72 crore) Consulting Engineers Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Firestar Diamond Bvba LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+(SO)# 1770.4 Revised from CARE A- (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond BVBA (FDBVBA) on demand raised by the bank. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed Firestar Diamond Bvba Proposed LT Fac - CARE BBB+(SO)# 1500 Revised from Fund based CARE A- (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond BVBA (FDBVBA) on demand raised by the bank. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed Firestar Diamond International Pvt. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+(SO)# 3500 Revised from based) CARE A- (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of FDIPL on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar guarantee to the bankers of FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar Diamond International Pvt. LtProposed/untied CARE BBB+(SO)# 2710 Revised from limits LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of FDIPL on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar guarantee to the bankers of FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar Diamond Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB+(SO)# 1650 Revised from CARE A- (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond Limited Hong Kong (FDLHK) on demand raised by the bank. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar Diamond Ltd Untied limits - CARE BBB+(SO)# 1800 Revised from Long Term Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) (Fund Based) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond Limited Hong Kong (FDLHK) on demand raised by the bank. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar International Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+(SO)# 16800 Revised from based) CARE A- (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. [FDIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar International Pvt. Ltd Proposed/untied CARE BBB+(SO)# 3200 Revised from limits LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) # (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. [FDIPL; rating revised from CARE A- (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) to CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. $In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 327.5 Revised from CARE BB- Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.9 Reaffirmed Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 120 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Gvk Properties Management Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 293 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 44.68 CR) Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.95 CR) Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned Jagdamba Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed K J Infrastructure Projects India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE C+ 600 Assigned Ltd Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE C 300 Assigned Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB CARE D 850 Revised from CARE BBB- Krishna Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.83 Reaffirmed M M Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 434 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 52.08 CR) M M Forgings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 920 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 Maharaja Roofing Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.62 CR) Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed NCD issueCARE AAA 4000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Ltd subordinated debt issue Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesNCD CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesSubordinated Debt CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.200 crore) Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 172.9 Reaffirmed Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 171.8 Reaffirmed Narsingh Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 720 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 40.82 CR) Pps Enviro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2125.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 215.05 CR) Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL - 0# Withdrawn #Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year. CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the term loans facility of REL with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Revised from CARE BBB- Roots Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 304.7 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 22.50 CR) Saraansh Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.2 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Mangal Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Siddharth Pooja Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Assigned Sohum Shoppe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 212.3 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 281.2 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Tata Housing Development Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 5250 Reaffirmed A1+ Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.1 Revised from CARE BB Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.5 Revised from CARE BB- Unifab Engineering Project Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 15 A4 Reclassification from Short-term to Long-term /Short-term. Long- term rating revised from CARE BB- / Reaffirmation of Short term rating Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Bonds Basel III Compliant Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 24374.3 Revised from CARE A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 