Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Books Suppliers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Dh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Dhanterash Sale Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A4(SO) 50 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Wearit Global Ltd (WGL -rated CARE BB/ CARE A4) Harita Seating Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Revised from CARE D Kailash Coal And Coke Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed Munnangi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Parry Enterprises India Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A2 200 Assigned (Carved Out) Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.75 CR) Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac - 55 Withdrawn# Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 756.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.60.85 crore) Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 65.8 Revised from CARE A1+ Sponge Sales (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (including CP) (enhanced from 2,500 CR) Technocon Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd The Nagpur Pallottine Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vishva Electrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JCT Ltd Medium-term CARE B(FD) 200 Assigned Instrument - Fixed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8327.7 Revised from CARE D Aban Offshore Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 2350 Revised from CARE A4 CARE D Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C 1050 Reaffirmed I Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C 1560 Reaffirmed II Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C 200 Reaffirmed III Alliance Books Suppliers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Capital Protection Oriented Fund - Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Assigned Series 4 Capital Protection Oriented Fund Classic Build Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Dh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Dhanterash Sale Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB(SO) 100 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Wearit Global Ltd (WGL -rated CARE BB/ CARE A4) Dhanterash Sale Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CARE BB(SO) 100 Assigned Fac** ** based on proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Wearit Global Ltd (WGL -rated CARE BB/ CARE A4) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCD CARE AAA 35000 Assigned Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 900 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Issue CARE BBB 82.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Issue CARE BBB 480 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Issue (Tier CARE BBB- 165 Revised from II) CARE BB+ Fedbank Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 327.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.66 CR) Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 85 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (reduced from 9.50 CR) Hester Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 357.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.8.02 CR) Hester Biosciences Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 250 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.6 Assigned Hitech Print Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 153.8 Revised from CARE D Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7974.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaiprakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE A- 887.5 Revised from CARE A K. K. Milk Fresh India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1720 Revised from CARE BB- Kailash Coal And Coke Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Meena Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.5 Assigned Mp Highways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2350 Reaffirmed Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Munnangi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 387.2 Assigned Parry Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 466.2 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 81.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.99 CR) Protech Feed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.8 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 13.5 CR) Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 8750 Reaffirmed Bonds Roop Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3+ 198 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.19.27 crore) Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 267.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.24.53 crore) Sponge Sales (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Stfcl Direct Assignment Mar '12- III Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Stfcl Direct Assignment Mar '12- III Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Facility Tapovan International School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.36 CR) Technocon Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.76 CR) Vidharbha Irrigation Development LT Bond -series VIICARE A- (SO)* 882.2 Reaffirmed Corporation * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of Maharashtra Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 510 Reaffirmed Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15043 Reaffirmed Vishva Electrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed (increased from 5 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)