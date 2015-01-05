Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acacia Life Scineces Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 2 Cr) Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.170 Cr) De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed GVK Transportation Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. (GVKPIL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+). IKF Finance Ltd CP backed by stand CARE A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed by LOC (SBLC) from In Principle Central Bk of India@ @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of comfort (SBLC) by Central Bank of India (rated CARE AA- for Lower Tier II Bonds and CARE A+ for Upper Tier II Bonds) IKF Finance Ltd CP CARE A2 250 Assigned JMC Projects (India) Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Magadh Micro Towers & Transmission PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from Ltd CARE D Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Reaffirmed Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Virendra & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Assigned Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 9470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.920 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acacia Life Scineces Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 38.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.6.64 Cr) Acacia Life Scineces Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 120 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.9 Cr) B.S.E.S (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 209.6 Reaffirmed Corum Hospitality LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.78 Cr) Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.53 Cr) De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48.1 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.6.02 Cr) Divy Rollform Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Non Convertible CARE AA+ (SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Debenture (NCD) issue* * backed by joint and several Credit Support Undertaking(CSU) from S C Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, S P Finance Pvt Ltd, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd; jointly referred to as Credit Enhancement Providers (CSPs); to unconditionally and irrevocably ensure timely servicing of rated debt obligations ; Amount outstanding as on December 19, 2014 and reduced by further repayment of Rs. 50 crore as on December 23, 2014. As per the terms of the NCDs, Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (GIPL) would deposit the debenture redemption amount into cash top up account one day prior (i.e. T - 1 structure) to the redemption date. Upon GIPL's failure in doing so, Debenture Trustee would send a utilization request to the CSPs pursuant to the CSU and CSPs will pay the shortfall on the due date (T). The outstanding NCDs are repayable by December 2017 in annual installments of Rs.50 crore each upto December 2016 and Rs.600 crore in December 2017. NCDs have put/call option at the end of December 2015 and December 2016 towards repayment of partial or entire outstanding amount Graintech Foods India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Growel Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 383.7 Assigned GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.425 Cr) GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 953.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.120 Cr) GVK Transportation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 5019.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 560 Cr) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. (GVKPIL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) IKF Finance Ltd LT Fac (TL)* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. IKF Finance Ltd LT Fac (Working CARE BBB+ 1710 Reaffirmed capital) IKF Finance Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2800 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed TL / NCD CARE A+ 700 Reaffirmed JMC Projects (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6618.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.651.22 Cr) JMC Projects (India) Ltd NCD Issue - I CARE A+ 150 Reaffirmed JMC Projects (India) Ltd NCD Issue - II# CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 Cr) # Not yet placed JMC Projects (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 25755 Reaffirmed A1+ Kushal Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.5 Reaffirmed Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6500 Assigned Magadh Micro Towers & Transmission PvtLT Bk Fac CARE C 75 Revised from Ltd CARE D Neel Kanth Herbs Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajeshree Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 632.2 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd (reduced from 72.89 Cr) Rishi Ice And Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 136 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Shree Warana Sahakari Dudha Utpadak LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2770 Assigned Prakriya Sangh Ltd Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Srg Aluminum Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.5 Revised from CARE B+ Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (TL and - - Suspended overdraft facility) Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 285 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A455 Reaffirmed Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tirupati International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49.9 Assigned Vaibhav Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.8 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 5.23 Cr) Virendra & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 13491.1 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.1512.51 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)