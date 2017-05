Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Ador Welding Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Agarwal Marketing And Services(Energy)ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Banerjee Auto Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 255.6 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A4 Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed Drt-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 960 Revised from CARE A3+ Enkay Texfab Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Indian Armour Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Assigned Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 900 Revised from CARE A4 Jjco Press Metal Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3800 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 425.50) Precision Camshafts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 320 Revised from CARE A3 Prime Retail India. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Sharda Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Reaffirmed Smaat India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from 20 CR) Sun Face Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 0.70 CR) Tata Housing Development Company Ltd CP/STD (Standalone)CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 237.6 Reaffirmed TT Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2010 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 186 CR) Veer Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Pandey ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Visa Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5400 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ariston Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ariston Tiles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Assigned A4+ Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 493.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 53 CR) Ador Welding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 275 Reaffirmed Agarwal Marketing And Services(Energy)LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE BB Avh Pvt Ltd (Earlier Known As Avh LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1263.6 Reaffirmed Chemicals P Ltd) Banerjee Auto Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2290 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1950 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Clarion Power Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 132.8 Revised from CARE BB Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Drt-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 66.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 12.75 crore) Enkay Texfab Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72.2 Reaffirmed Era Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Gati Motors Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.57 CR) Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Assigned Oriented Fund VIII Plan A-J Capital Protection Oriented Fund Indian Armour Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Jindal Cotex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal Medicot Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 179.4* Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1029.7 Revised from CARE BB Jjco Press Metal Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134.9 Assigned Ketan Construction Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 202.50) Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Lakshmi Jalavidyut Krishna Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 940 Revised from CARE BB+ Landmark Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA(SO) 1057.4 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE AA(SO) 55.7 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) 13.9 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB-(SO) 103.5 Assigned Facility (SL) Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahendra Strips Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Mantena Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture And LT Instruments CARE AAA 128190 Reaffirmed Rural Development Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 146.2 Reaffirmed Pradeep Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.22 CR) Precision Camshafts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1541.5 Revised from CARE BBB Precision Camshafts Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Prime Retail India. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed issue Reliance Capital Ltd LT debt Programme CARE AAA 220000 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd Principal CARE PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAA Linked Debentures Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5 Assigned Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 117.1 Reaffirmed S.M. Associates LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 220 Reaffirmed A4+ Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2142.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from Rs. 236.99 crore) Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5 Assigned Shree Rayon Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Revised from CARE BB [Size reduced from Rs.5.70 CR] Shree Stambh Colonizers Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Singaraya Hills Green Power Genco Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13 Revised from CARE BBB Smaat India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from 25 CR) Spectrum Ethers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Stage Door LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Sun Face Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48.4 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 5.23 CR) Suresh Dharmavat & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10 CR) Suryavamsi Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Revised from CARE B Tata Housing Development Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 5250 Reaffirmed A1+ Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Todarmull Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Transindia Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn TT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1671 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 199.93 CR) Veer Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.5 Revised from CARE BB- Venilaxmi Import And Export Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vinod Kumar Pandey LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Visa Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23804.8 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)