Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - LOC CARE A2 2985 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 430 Cr) 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB and CARE A2 1367 Assigned Non-FB 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - BGs# - - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 5 Cr) #CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to these bank facilities of 3F Industries Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no outstanding under the rated bank facility as on date. Agarwal Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Reaffirmed Alfa ICA (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed Blue Star Infotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Assigned Cipla Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 584.1 Reaffirmed Colourflex Laminators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8 Cr) Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 61.9 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 6 Cr) Excelsource International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL CARE A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CP* CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned WC limits K.P.H. Dream Cricket P Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Assigned Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Assigned (Non-FBL) Metrochem API Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40 Cr) Omega Transmission Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Oxive Environmental Management Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Pratibha Syntex Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A4 900 Reaffirmed Based-ST Premierworld Technology Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 132.1 Assigned Rapicut Carbides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1.20 Cr) Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 275 Assigned Surya Wires Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Transways Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4 Revised from CARE A4 Turtle Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30.3 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 2473.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 271.03 Cr) 3F Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac-BGs CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2 Agarwal Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 444.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 45.28 Cr) Alfa ICA (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 120 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Blue Star Infotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Assigned Cipla Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE AAA 600.9 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE AAA 31920 Assigned Colourflex Laminators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 12.75 Cr) Colourflex Laminators Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 145 Reaffirmed A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 12.50 Cr) Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3233.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.324.12 crore) Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1026.9 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from Rs. 102.88 Cr) Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs. 0.73 Cr) Gyan Jyoti Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 357300 Assigned A1+ Indian Foodtech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indian Frozen Foods LLP Bk Fac - - Suspended Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds- - Withdrawn Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE A+ 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds (Proposed) Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FCTL CARE A-(SO) 2010 Assigned Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE A-(SO) 500 Assigned FB/NFB /CARE A2+ (SO) Indofil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 2804.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LT/ST FB Working CARE A-/CARE 4750 Reaffirmed Capital limits A2+ Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 213391 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero Coupon NCD - CARE BBB 4909.1 Revised from II * CARE BBB+ (SO) Placed on credit watch *Rating of ZCDs was earlier based on credit enhancement in the form letter of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, Rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE BBB 45.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Term Loan 1 was backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Aundh-Basmat (A-B) road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE BBB 294.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Term Loan 2 was backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Hadgaon-Nanded (H-N) road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE BBB 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.31.00 Cr) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1610 Reaffirmed (Non-FBL) A3+ (enhanced from Rs.124.50 Cr) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE BBB+ (SO) 566.1 Reaffirmed Term Loan 3 is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Chalisgaon Bypass (C-B) Road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 4) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1144.5 Reaffirmed Term Loan 4 is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Jalna Watur (J-W) Road Kedar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.11 Cr) Lord Shiva Construction Company Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Revised from CARE A- Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 102.9 Reaffirmed Mangal Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8 Cr) Mangalam Infracon (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 940 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 84.54 Cr) Moderna Jyoti Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned MP Jaypee Coal Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 4300 Revised from CARE A- N.L Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.1 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs. 11.70 Cr] Omega Transmission Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47 Assigned Oxive Environmental Management Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62 Assigned Power Build Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Power LT Bk Fac CARE A- 336.4 Reaffirmed Build Ltd) (enhanced from Rs.27.59 crore) Power Build Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Power LT Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 20 Reaffirmed Build Ltd) A2+ (reduced from Rs.3 crore) Pratibha Syntex Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BB- 2700 Revised from Based-LT CARE B Pratibha Syntex Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB- 4472.3 Revised from - LT-TL CARE B Pratiroop Mudran LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.1 Assigned Premierworld Technology Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.1 Assigned Printwell Offset LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.8 Reaffirmed^ (reduced from Rs. 11.09 Cr) ^ Suspension revoked Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.35 Cr) Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 47 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from 3.70 Cr) Reliance Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD 1500 Assigned Protected Market AA+ Linked Debenture Renu Residency Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Saffron Met Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs. 7.67 Cr) Saidristi Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.1 Reaffirmed Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.8 Assigned Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jain Jewellers Bk Fac - - Suspended Shraddha Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Ganesh Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10.71 Cr) Shree Mahalaxmi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130.9 Assigned Shree Sai Hasti Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.5 Assigned Shree Siddhi Vinayak Creations Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Shrinath Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.4 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs. 6.62 Cr) Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13.98 Cr) Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Sunrise Electromelt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Sunrise Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.6 Assigned Surya Wires Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 176 Reaffirmed Surya Wires Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Reaffirmed A4 Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 392 Reaffirmed Tarapore And Company LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE AA 1350 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd. LT Instruments - CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed NCD rated amount enhanced from Rs. 100 crore Transways Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94 Revised from CARE BB Turtle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Revised from CARE BB- Union KBC Mutual Fund UNION KBC CAPITAL CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed PROTECTION (SO) ORIENTED FUND SERIES 4 Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 480 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10 Cr) Vijaya Bank Proposed Tier I CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Perpetual Bonds (Basel III compliant) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)