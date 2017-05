Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 34 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 4 CR) Aakash Textiles Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Silk Land Furnishings Pvt Ltd) (Enhanced from 20 CR) Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Chengmari Tea Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Designco ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Assigned Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Educational Development Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Elec Steel Processing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Reaffirmed Expat Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 170 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13 CR) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO)@ 160 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 19 CR) @Rs.3 crore were reclassified from short term to Long term / Short Term Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned P.N. Gadgil And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Penna Cement Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 180 CR) Provogue (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 304.7 Revised from CARE A3+ R.I.Cotton Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE A4 Sai Wardha Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2200 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 270 CR) Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3 CR) Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.75 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 246 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 26.52 CR) Asian Star Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac(FB) CARE A-/CARE 11825 Assigned and A2+ Reclassified from ST to LT/ST Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- (SO) 20 Assigned and /CARE A2+(SO)# reclassified from ST to LT/ST #In Principle, on account of corporate guarantee of Rs 2 crore which is yet to be executed by the parent company, Asian Star Co Ltd. Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 410 Assigned and (SO)/CARE A2+ reclassified (SO) from ST to LT/ST Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. Axis Liquid CARE AAAmfs - Assigned FundOpen-Ended Liquid Scheme Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Certa Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Assigned Chengmari Tea Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 158.8 Revised from CARE BB Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 5 Reaffirmed A4+ City Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE B+ Designco LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197.3 Assigned Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1599.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.00 CR) Educational Development Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 241.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 27.13 CR) Elec Steel Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.18 CR) Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 188 Assigned Ltd Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 418.5 Assigned Ltd Expat Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Revised from CARE B+ Jai Sakthi Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 265.8 Reaffirmed Jindal Fine Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1994.1 Reaffirmed Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 120 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1325.6 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 95.1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Keti Sangam Infrastructure India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2745.1 Assigned Ksk Water Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 4975.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 507 CR) Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 CR) Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) (Enhanced from 40 CR) Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 840 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) (Enhanced from 64 CR) Mfl Securitisation Trust X Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) 9.6 Assigned (LF) Mfl Securitisation Trust X Second Loss CARE BBB 130.4 Reaffirmed Facility (SL) Mfl Securitisation Trust X First Loss Unrated 40 Reaffirmed Facility (FL) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) 16.4 Assigned (LF) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii Second Loss CARE BBB 120.1 Reaffirmed Facility (SL) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii First Loss Unrated 60.1 Reaffirmed Facility (FL) Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 405 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1900 Reaffirmed A3+ Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Om Sokhal Builders And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 169 Assigned Pvt Ltd P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 (Reduced from 101.96 CR) Parul Arogya Seva Mandal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 919.7 Reaffirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8111.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 575.93 CR) Penna Cement Industries Ltd NCD CARE A+ 350 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 150 CR) Proplarity Homes Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Assigned Provogue (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2236.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ R.I.Cotton Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138.7 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating suspension revoked Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating suspension revoked Royal Infraconstru Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 296.3 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2990 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (Reduced from 35.95 CR) Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6293.3 Revised from CARE BB Sai Wardha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23315 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1977.50 CR) Sai Wardha Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4030 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Enhanced from 353.00 CR) Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3370 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5377.4 Revised from CARE B- (Enhanced from 534.50 CR) Steel Exchange India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4489.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 298.94 CR) Sunworld Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Ujjayini Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 900 Assigned Ujjayini Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 37.5 Assigned /CARE A3+(SO) Venkatesh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.48 CR) Viaton Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 454.3 Reaffirmed Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 560 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 822 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 76.70 CR) Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 16 CR) Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 126.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.21 CR) Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.