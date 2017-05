Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Agri Gold Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000 Reaffirmed AI Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 598.4 Reaffirmed Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Arcvac Forgecast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 255 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 18 Cr) Brilliant Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Emami Ltd ST Debt (Including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP) * * carved out of working capital limits Enn Enn Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1350 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Gravita India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 515 Reaffirmed JBF Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 16115 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 1400 Cr) JMS Mining Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Jogvick Manufacturing & Trading Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7 Assigned Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed National Bulk Handling Corp Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2335 Reaffirmed P. R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160 Revised from In-Principle CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Rex Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+(SO) 240.6 Withdrawn Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.30 crore) Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Tesla Transformers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Til Ltd ST debt/CP)* CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed *carved out of fund-based working capital bank limit Tractors India Pvt Ltd ST debt/CP)* CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BB+(FD) 88 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 440 Reaffirmed Accurate Autocomps LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10.62 Cr) Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products Ltd LT Debt Instrument - - Withdrawn (Proposed NCD) Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 416.4 Reaffirmed Agri Gold Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 857.8 Reaffirmed AI Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 980 Reaffirmed Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.88 Cr) Anand Solvex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd proposed NCD issue - 1750 Withdrawn Arcvac Forgecast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1201.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 117.53 Cr) ARG Housing Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Arka Leisure & Entertainments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 515.1 Reaffirmed Bala Industries And Entertanment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 120 Assigned Ltd Bharat Petroresource Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 124440 Reaffirmed Borah Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Brilliant Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 297.1 Assigned Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 239.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 26.49 Cr) DMI Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) In 500 Assigned Principle * * The rating is backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by parent company ie. DMI Finance Private Limited. Emami Ltd Proposed LT Debt CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed (including NCD) Emami Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1700 Reaffirmed A1+ Enn Enn Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2897.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.256.22 crore) Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255 Assigned Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Assigned /CARE A3 Future Market Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3022.6 Reaffirmed GDS Chemicals & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 413.7 Reaffirmed Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AAA (SO) 286.3 Assigned In Principle ^ in-principle rating has been assigned based on Letter of Comfort proposed to be provided by Grasim Industries Ltd for the given bank facilities. Final rating would be assigned on verification of the executed Letter of Comfort to the satisfaction of CARE. Gravita India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100.9 Reaffirmed Gravita India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 495 Reaffirmed A2+ Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 152 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.37 Cr) Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2525 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Nursing Home Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 216.9 Reaffirmed JAS Toll Road Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2175.4 Revised from CARE A- JBF Industries Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 20 Cr) JBF Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4275.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 644.72 Cr) JMS Mining Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 700 Assigned JMS Mining Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 2200 Reaffirmed A1+ Jogvick Manufacturing & Trading Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230 Assigned Ltd Ladakhi Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12 Cr) Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 420 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1272.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.103.20 crore) Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.8 Assigned Mangal Shanti Development Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Minerva Automobiles Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended MPR Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.57 Cr) National Bulk Handling Corp Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 817 Reaffirmed National Bulk Handling Corp Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 300 Assigned Navayuga Devanhalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6393 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 658.32 Cr) Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed NSL SEZ (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 799.3 Revised from CARE BB- P. R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 253 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Assigned In-Principle Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 420 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ In-Principle CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.14 crore) Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 350 Reaffirmed Ltd A3+ Rajeshree Cotex LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed ^Rating suspension revoked Rajeshree Cotex LT/ST Bk Fac ^ CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 ^Rating suspension revoked Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Assigned Rex Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Rex Sewing Machine Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Assigned RSK Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Swami Samarth Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.2 Reaffirmed Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16.32 crore) Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 43.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 5.28 Cr) Tesla Transformers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 17 crore) Tesla Transformers Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 980 Reaffirmed A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 72 crore) The Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Non-Convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 500 Reaffirmed Cumulative Redeemable PS Til Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2244 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 232.58 Cr) Til Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1570 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 120 Cr) Tractors India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2379.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 234.72 Cr) Tractors India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2900 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs.240 Cr) Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 160 Revised from CARE A+ Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 100 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Universal Texturisers Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility - - Withdrawn Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Visa Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 19640 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.