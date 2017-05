Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1 CR) Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A3(SO)@ 185 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 @ backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KEVL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ). Aro Granites Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1562 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 121.80 Cr) Babu Banarasi Das Northern India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed C Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.5 Assigned Chandan Glass Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Classic Citi Investments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed (Sub-limit of Long-term Facilities) Dhansar Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Eldyne Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72.5 Reaffirmed Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.3 CR) Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Hospitality Education Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed International Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 300 CR) Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned International Conveyors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 28.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 1.7 CR) International Paper Appm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 635 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd) (Enhanced from Rs 60 CR) Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A3 K.P.R Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1515 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 301.50 Cr) Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Reduced from Rs 0.15 CR) Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore) Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Rsb Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1819.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 194.50 CR) Sahni Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Salora International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries (P)ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs 50 CR) Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 119.8 Revised from CARE A4 Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 422.5 Reaffirmed Tmt Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 8.46 CR) Afcan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.5 Assigned Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 265.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 18.4 CR) Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 10.09 CR) Anand Metallics And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Reaffirmed Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2200 Revised from CARE BBB Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB-(SO)@ 350 Revised from Ltd CARE B @ backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of KSK Energy Ventures Limited (KEVL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ). Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE D - Revised from Ltd CARE B #CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to these facilities of Arasmeta Captive Power Company Private Limited with immediate effect, as company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no outstanding under the rated bank facility as on date. Aro Granites Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 11.90 CR) As Nutra Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134 Assigned Ashford Constructions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Atlantic Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1234.5 Reaffirmed Babu Banarasi Das Northern India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 51.2 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology (Reduced from Rs 6.98 CR) Bagori Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.7 Assigned Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9600 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 154 Reaffirmed A1+ C Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from Rs 7.50 CR) Chandan Glass Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 8.10 CR) Classic Citi Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1177.6 Revised from CARE A- Dhansar Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1769.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 6187.6 CR) Eldyne Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7 CR) Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.6.50 cr.] Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5790.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed Hetero Med Solutions Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Hospitality Education Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.1 Reaffirmed International (Reduced from Rs 2.28 CR) Indostar Capital Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme^ CARE AA- 30000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,450 CR) ^including long term bank facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 361.9 Assigned International Conveyors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 383.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 31.8 CR) International Conveyors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 550 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from Rs 35 CR) International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE AA(SO) 57.4 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd) (Reduced from Rs 106.06 CR) International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB CARE AA(SO) 430 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd) (Reduced from Rs 60 Cr) Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23129.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs 4382.83 CR) K.P.R Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2671.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 178.69 CR) Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 130 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from Rs 15.5 CR) Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 150 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (Reduced from Rs 22.5 CR) L&T Fincorp Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2592.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from Rs 280.95 CR) Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB(SO) 812.5 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (Enhanced from Rs 43.75 CR) Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 285 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from Rs 23 CR) Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 2182.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs 220.39 CR) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited to meet any shortfall in debt servicing arising on account of payment of negative grant to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), any major maintenance in terms of concession agreement and shortfall in terminationpayment from NHAI. Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22094.1 Reaffirmed Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 102.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.50 crore) Palogix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 754.1 Assigned Premco Rail Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Assigned Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 697.6 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Raison Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Raj India Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 600 Reaffirmed Ltd A3+ Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rsb Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 289.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 36.80 CR) Rsb Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 319.3 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3390.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 343.30 CR) S.S.B Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sahni Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 98 Assigned Salora International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Shalimar Thermocole Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 3.15 CR) Shiva Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 950 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from Rs 36.50 CR) Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 40 CR) Shri Gangajali Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1341.9 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from Rs 23.79 CR) Sri Kailash Traders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries(P) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2822.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 265 CR) Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1320.4 Revised from CARE BB- Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88.8 Assigned Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 67.5 Assigned A4 Tmt Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Valdel Engineers & Constructors Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 560 Reaffirmed Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac (Fund CARE B+/ 1625 Reaffirmed Based) CARE A4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)