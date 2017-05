Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Emami Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24085 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1729.6 Cr) Holdwell Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Insco Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2250 Reaffirmed Jambuwala Capital Services Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Kgps Mechanical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Methodex Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 10 Cr) Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed *by earmarking fund based working capital limit (enhanced from Rs 25 Cr) Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1 45 Reaffirmed Phoenix It Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills (International) LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 265 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 57.75 crore) Star Ferro & Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 523.2 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Upper India Steel Manufacturing And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 199 Reaffirmed Engineering Co. Ltd (enhanced from Rs 20.5 Cr) Welspun Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2060 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8770 Reaffirmed Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1692.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.159.06 crore) Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 547.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 58.26 Cr) Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Cmm Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Cmm Infraprojects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE A300 Reaffirmed D. Nareshkumar Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 291 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE BB+ 275 Reaffirmed Bonds Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE BBB- 2677 Reaffirmed Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+ Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 3850 Revised from Ltd A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Emami Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2976 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 407.9 Cr) Gati Infrastructure Bhasmey Power Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gsa Commercials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 264 Reaffirmed Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Gvk Projects & Technical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40 Cr) Gvk Projects & Technical Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 3300 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 325 Cr) Holdwell Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed India Land Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 146.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Insco Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Jay Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Jetpur Somnath Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7120 Reaffirmed Jsl Architecture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 301.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 39.10 Cr) Jsl Liestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 % Jsl Liestyle Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 12.5 % A4+ Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 92.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.11.90 crore) Kgps Mechanical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Methodex Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) # - 22.8 Withdrawn #Ratings have been withdrawn for term loan of Rs. 2.28 crore which has been repaid in full Methodex Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12 Cr) Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 48000 Reaffirmed Neelyog Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 5.61 Cr) Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 150 Reaffirmed Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 86.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.12.83 crore) Phoenix It Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A 243.5 Reaffirmed Raebareilly Allahabad Highway Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB 2150.8 Revised from Debt) CARE BB+ Raebareilly Allahabad Highway Pvt. LtdLT Fac (Sub-debt) CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Reliance Jute Mills (International) LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.6 Assigned Reliance Jute Mills (International) LtLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4180 Assigned Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 51.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.06 Cr) Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2517.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 264.14 Cr) Saurashtra Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 440 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 53.8 Revised from CARE C Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 157.5 Revised from CARE C / Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 270 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2.74 crore) Star Ferro & Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 170 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 142049.9Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AAA 160164 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) State Bank Of Patiala Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 9500 Assigned (Basel III compliant) Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2713.8 Revised from CARE C Sushee Ivrcl Arunachalhighways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2340 Reaffirmed Sushee Ivrcl Arunachalhighways Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1747 Reaffirmed A3 Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 18.7 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Upper India Steel Manufacturing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 606 Revised from Engineering Co. Ltd CARE BB (enhanced from Rs 60 Cr) Welspun Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1331.2 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.