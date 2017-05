Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 154 Reaffirmed Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 555 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from 93 CR) Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Assigned Ltd. Allanasons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Amcl Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 120 Revised from CARE A2(SO) Brij Raj Holdings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107.5 Reaffirmed Excel Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.25 crore) Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7900 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 950 CR) Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A2 250 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits. Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10.5 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser cooperative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225000 Reaffirmed Ltd ITD Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- Non Fund CARE A1 30000 Assigned Based- ST- LC/BG ITD Cementation India Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 2000 Assigned issue* JSW Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 55.00 CR) Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3533.8 Reaffirmed MBM Trade-Link Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Multilink ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Quadrant Televentures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 244 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 400 CR) Shree Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.8 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 632.5 Reaffirmed Union Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac(NFB) CARE A2 10320 Assigned Idbi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Bonds$ $ transferred from erstwhile IDBI Homefinance Ltd. New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Reaffirmed Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 540 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 73 CR) Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 125.8 Assigned Ltd. AGL Polyfil Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.1 Assigned AMCL Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 60 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) ARG Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Bagaria Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 284.6 Reaffirmed Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd NCD (i) CARE BBB- 166 Reaffirmed (i) NCD of Rs.16.60 crore with bullet repayment after 5 years. A put/call option for repayment is exercisable by Issuer and/or buyer after 2.5 years of disbursement Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD (ii) CARE BBB- 634 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 53.40 CR)(ii) Proposed NCD of Rs.63.40 crore with bullet repayment after 83 months Bridge Track And Tower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 228.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 26.36 CR) Bridge Track And Tower Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Reduced from 21.40 CR) Brij Raj Holdings LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 176.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.25 CR) Caparo India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 587.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 74.11 crore) Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+(is) - Reaffirmed Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 367.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.75 CR) Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5826.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 645.38 CR) Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.56 CR) Glass Equipment India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 220 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Gopinath Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 74.3 Reaffirmed Gpt Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4225 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 485 CR) Ideal Energy Projects Ltd. LT instruments CARE AA 47100 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Fund Indiabulls Real CARE AAA(AIF) - Assigned Estate Fund Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) - Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisercooperative LT Bk Fac CARE AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd ITD Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A- 8095 Assigned Based-LT- CC ITD Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A- 905 Assigned Based-LT- TL JSW Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 20934.8 Revised from CARE A- (Reduced from 2,150.00 CR) Jva Management Advisors Pvt Ltd Secured NCD^ CARE BB+(SO) 450 Reaffirmed ^ Repayable at end of September 2018 along with accrued interest Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.2 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 11.77 CR) Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3637.9 Reaffirmed Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 250 Assigned Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 220 Assigned Mewar Hi Tech Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Multilink LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA- 10000 Assigned compliant Tier I Bonds Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 410 Revised from CARE BBB- Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 10 Revised from A3+ CARE A3 Quadrant Televentures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.2 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 41264.3 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 69314 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.6,478.00 Cr) Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 12000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Sachi Autonet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD@ CARE A- 2000 Assigned @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1+') Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10073.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,032.9 CR) Shree Cement Ltd NCD CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Shreeji Blocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.6 Assigned South City International School LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 250 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4392.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 425.39 CR) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 2000 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA(SO)* (Series VI) *Secured Redeemable Bonds (Series VI) was earlier proposed to be partially backed by fixed deposit to the extent of 22.5%, such backing is no longer proposed; accordingly the rating has been revised on account of such change in terms Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4832.7 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 137.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IV) 13.73 Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 0.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4685.9 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2026.5 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 973.5 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VIII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 3261.4 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IX) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1738.6 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IX) Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended TBZ Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 177.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.19.50 crore) The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 7.6 Reaffirmed The Western India Plywoods Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 131 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE D 271.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.36.14 crore) Tirupati Balaji Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 782.4 Reaffirmed Union Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2952.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 402.00 CR) Union Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 700 Reaffirmed A1+ Valecha Kachchh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 3787.9 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Valecha Engineering Limited for the total debt and entire tenure. (enhanced from Rs.352.00 crore) Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE BBB+ 3650 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.