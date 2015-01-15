Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baroda Moulds & Dies ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Assigned Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Caparo MI Steel Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+ (SO) 400 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Electrical Controls Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Reaffirmed GAC Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Assigned Hercules Automobiles International PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ Hng Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Revised from CARE A2+ Kaizen Switchgear Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 188.6 Reaffirmed KP Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 129.8 Reaffirmed LA Opala Rg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38 Reaffirmed Narbheram Vishram ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2276.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 253.20 Cr) Prakash Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3330 Revised from CARE A3 Signet Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Revised from A4 Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.5 Revised from CARE A4 Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Electric Sub-Assembly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 372.3 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 44.10 Cr) Agile Electric Sub-Assembly Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 840 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Amit Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed; suspension Revoked Amit Engineers LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 10 Reaffirmed; A3 suspension Revoked Ananda Offset Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 170.5 Revised from CARE A Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE AA+(SO) 1650 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE AA+(SO) 850 Reaffirmed In-Principle (Enhanced from Rs.35 crore) *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company CPA / Financial CARE AAA (In) Reaffirmed Ltd. Strength Baroda Moulds & Dies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 72.7 Assigned Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co. Baroptionally CARE AAAmfs Assigned Ltd convertible debentures Pioneer Dynamic Bond Fund Baya Weaver Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Bhavani Gems Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3960 Reaffirmed A3+ Bholenath Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.3 Assigned BLP Wind Project (Amberi) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 83.2 Cr) Caparo MI Steel Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 174.9 Reaffirmed D.Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 3600 Revised from Based) CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs 288 Cr) Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 231.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 41.47 Cr) Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ (SO) 331.1 Assigned # backed by letter of comfort provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ (SO) 50 Assigned /CARE A2 (SO) # backed by letter of comfort provided by Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited Electrical Controls Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Eskay Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gac Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Assigned Hercules Automobiles International PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ HNG Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3619 Reaffirmed HNG Float Glass Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 750 Reaffirmed A3+ Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 561.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs 64.43 Cr) Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 250 Revised from CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ (reduced from Rs. 30 Cr) Infinium Precious Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 190 Reaffirmed based) Kaizen Switchgear Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 154.1 Reaffirmed KP Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 324.6 Reaffirmed LA Opala Rg Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 130 Reaffirmed LA Opala Rg Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A1+ Monad Edukasional Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Panna Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Rajib Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 375 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Vardhman Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 121.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 9.87 Cr) Signet Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 110 Revised from Based) CARE BB SKS Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 208 Revised from CARE BB Swastik Tungsten Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Phaltan Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Assigned Uttrayan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 273.2 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs. 40 Cr) Village Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2017.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 201.80) Walmark Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.7 Revised from CARE B+ [enhanced from Rs. 11 Cr] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)