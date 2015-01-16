Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac - Term CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Fund Based (enhanced from Rs.12 CR) Captain Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Coreline Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Finolex J-Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1 460 Revised from CARE A2+ Indian Cane Power Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from Rs.36.50 Cr) Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 74 Assigned Joyo Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170.5 Reaffirmed R.A. Shaikh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Rama Handicrafts ST Bk Fac CARE D 85 Reaffirmed Sab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd Medium term CARE A-(FD) 100 Assigned instruments - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Amri Hospitals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned (Fund/Non-FB) Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1150 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 (Reduced from Rs.186.17 crore) Ashiana Housing Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A- (Is) - Revised from CARE BBB+(Is) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE A- 2099.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 124.98 CR) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- 80 Reaffirmed Captain Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.4 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 6.83 CR) Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Clean Sustainable Solar Energy Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1687.5 Assigned E-Procurement Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned E-Procurement Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 50 Assigned A3+ Finolex J-Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 455.8 Assigned Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 687.7 Reaffirmed Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 650 Revised from CARE A- (Enhanced from Rs.62.50 cr) Indian Cane Power Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BB+ 1200 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 95 CR) Indian Cane Power Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BB+ 2236.2 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 35 CR) Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1250 Assigned Involute Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 350 Assigned A2+ Joyo Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.2 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 8.47 CR] Ketan Shah Industries Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Marudhar Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110.9 Reaffirmed Megha Shoes Bk Fac - - Suspended Pinnacle Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 358.8 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd TL against CARE BBB(SO) 172.8 Reaffirmed securitization of lease rent receivables Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB / CARE AA-(SO) 200 Assigned Non- Fund Based)* *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL). Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 400 Assigned (Non-FB)**backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL). R.A. Shaikh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.9 Assigned R.A. Shaikh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Rama Handicrafts LT Bk Fac CARE D 30.3 Reaffirmed Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7 CR) Saisudhir Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1750 Assigned Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Polyflex Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 291.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.33.84 CR) Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 375 Reaffirmed Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 57.5 Reaffirmed A2 (Enhanced from 2.50 CR) Suasth Healthcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1470 Reaffirmed Tarachand International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B 500 Reaffirmed Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 32.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1100 Revised from CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Unitech Bright Steel Industries Bk Fac - - Withdrawn V. T. Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.5 Assigned Vanan Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB-(SO) 295.3 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees extended by Apex Laboratories Private Limited (ALPL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3 ) Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 157.5 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 17.83 CR) Viral Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 90 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 