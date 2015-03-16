Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ltd Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 338 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.30.80 crore Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 Bravo Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Consolidated Construction Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE D 8766 Assigned Ltd C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 20* Assigned * Carved out of working capital facilities. Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 17151.4 Revised from Fund based) CARE A1 Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out CARE A1+ 2900 Revised from Of working capital CARE A1 limits) Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 154 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 15.70 CR) Glassco Laboratory Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Assigned Gpt Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.2 Revised from CARE A4 reduced from 0.49 crores Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed enhanced from 2.50 crores Jai Beverages Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10.2 Assigned Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Palladium Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 449.6 Reaffirmed Shree Nm Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Shree Nm Electricals Ltd ST (proposed - 0(2.00)#Withdrawn working capitallimits) #Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year. CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the short term banks facility with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the amounts under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Star Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed United Systems And Projects (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed enhanced from 50 crores Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5595 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity ST Debt (including CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 7.50 crores Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Ltd Arya Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 464.4 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.49.60 crore Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 749 Revised from CARE BBB Bhagwati Lacto Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bravo Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Consolidated Construction Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE D 12532.5 Assigned Ltd Danke Technoelectro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Delight Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85.4 Reaffirmed Deluxe Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Ems Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 101.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Ems Infracon Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 850 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from 60.00 CR) Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD ISSUE CARE A 350 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 418.5 - Ltd (issued by Cedar MFI Trust 15) Eveready Industries India Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 500 Assigned Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 18205.2 Revised from CARE A Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 25355 Revised from Based) CARE A Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 11775 Revised from CARE A Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 5000 Revised from CARE A Future Retail Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 12500 Assigned Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 87.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 7.08 CR) Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 10 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Gpt Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 664.2 Revised from CARE BB reduced from 68.37 crores Gujarat Steel & Pipes Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 240 Reaffirmed A4 Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 361.3 Revised from CARE B+ enhanced from 32.05 crores Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1016.4 Assigned Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 3370 Assigned A3 Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Idfc Infra Debt Fund Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE AA 15000 Assigned Indian Society For Development Of Bk Fac - - Suspended Education Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Proposed Bond CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Issue J.K. Cement Works (Fujairah) Fzc LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 6047.6 Assigned Jai Beverages Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Jeevan Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jhajharia Nirman Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Jld Yavatmal Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lotus Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.3 Assigned Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205 Assigned Mercury Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.2 Assigned Minerva Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.2 Revised from CARE D reduced from Rs. 8.22 crore Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Kailash Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE B+ Omnifresh Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Palladium Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1200 Revised from CARE BBB- Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB 459.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 52.03 crores Puneet Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.S. Fuel Pvt Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 299 Assigned A3 Ranjan Polyster Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 680 Reaffirmed Satpuda Structures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharp Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Reaffirmed Shree Nm Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 682.9 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.4 Assigned Star Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Revised from CARE B+ Stuti Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suraj Depot Bk Fac - - Suspended Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Trent Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AA 3000 Assigned United Systems And Projects (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venus Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.9 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed reduced from 975 crores Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 6250 Reaffirmed A1+ enhanced from 200 crores Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2910 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A- 39000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series I - Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series I - Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series II West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A- 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable Bonds Series III West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 1617.2 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd (reduced from 187.64 CR) West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 915 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series I - Tranche I (reduced from 128.10 CR) West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A 170 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable Bonds Series I - Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series II West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating CARE A - Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Windsor Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 354.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 16.71 CR) Y Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA(SO) 64.6 Assigned Y Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 2089.7 Assigned Zonac Knitting Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 20.37 crores Zonac Knitting Machines Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 2 crores) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)