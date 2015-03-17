Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 45 CR) Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.7 Assigned Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.28 CR) Jpl Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 970 Revised from CARE A3 Kyb-Conmat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shri Mahalaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92 Revised from CARE A4+ Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 505 Revised from CARE A4 Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 42 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.40 CR) Vascular Concepts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Vraj & Vaj Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmera Metals (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.5 Assigned Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 173.5 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 129.8 Reaffirmed A4 Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Revised from CARE BBB- Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 2600 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 370 CR) Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB 7500 Assigned Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ayodhya Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed / /CARE A2 Assigned B.N. Sons Bk Fac - - Suspended Cereal Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 185 Assigned Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180.9 Reaffirmed Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.2 Assigned Dunn Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 407.1 Revised from CARE BB- Dwarka Gems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Farouk Sodagar Darvesh & Company Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Food Corporation Of India Bond Issue CARE AAA(SO) 8000* Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 174.5 Assigned Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7 CR) Iscon Platinum By J. P. Iscon Ltd Real Estate - - Suspended Project Jpl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 114.8 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1500 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A2 Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 98.2 Reaffirmed Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2(SO) Kalthia Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 458.7 Reaffirmed Kalthia Infracon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2 (SO) Kyb-Conmat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 261 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.73 CR) Laj Exports Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 CR) Lord Buddha Shiksha Pratishthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 211.6 Assigned Maharashtra Vidyut Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Makro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 360 Reaffirmed Malpani Veneers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 77.5 Revised from CARE BB Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 470 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Mohijuli Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.15 CR) N. Ranga Rao And Sons Bk Fac - 1500 Suspended N.R.Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Nandan Vsp Developers Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Natani Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Rahul Wire Ropes LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Rama Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shapers Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.9 Assigned Shree Capital Services Ltd Proposed Long/ST CARE A+/ 1500 Assigned Bk Fac CARE A1+ Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 380.2 Revised from CARE BB Somochem India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 920.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 72.97 CR) Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 170 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from 13.65 CR) Vascular Concepts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18 CR) Vraj & Vaj Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)