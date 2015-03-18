Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ape Power Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Aradhan Chemtech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from 119 CR) Ecl Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Assigned Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36500 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 111 Reaffirmed Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Heavy Metal & Tubes Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1400 Reaffirmed Idfc Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (carved out of working capital limits) (Enhanced from Rs. 5 crore) Karthik Inductions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 127.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.25 CR) Kisan Agro Product Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed Lucid Colloids Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.50 CR) Malwa Oxygen & Industrial Gases Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Ltd. Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.26 CR) Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 2.5 Reaffirmed Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Polyols & Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.7 Assigned Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Terapanth Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 337.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 325 Assigned Allahabad Waste Processing Company LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Ape Power Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB- Aradhan Chemtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed B. B. Shah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhairavnath Sugar Works Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Pet Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Ultimate Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhopal Switchgear Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 3501.3 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 411.12 CR) Cfc Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cure Life Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180.6 Reaffirmed Era Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CARE A-(SO) 500 Assigned Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 340 Reaffirmed Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.9 Assigned General Insurance Corporation Of IndiaCPA CARE AAA (In) - Reaffirmed (Gic Re) Govind Milk And Milk Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 412.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 45.72 CR) Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1250 Revised from CARE BBB- Heavy Metal & Tubes Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 780.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Indian Additives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A1+ IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 8310 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) @ Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to meet shortfall in debt obligations upto Rs.200 crore for a period of 8 successive years commencing from initial disbursement date of senior debt. Ishita Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed J.R Rice India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Shiv Syncotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B+ 897.9 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.50 CR) Kisan Agro Product Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 170 Reaffirmed A4 Kisan Proteins Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 95 Reaffirmed A4 Lucid Colloids Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1900 Reaffirmed (FB) A3 (Reduced from 265 CR) Magna Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahakaleshwar Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahima Gems Bk Fac- Fund CARE BB 8 Assigned Based- LT- Term Loan Mahima Gems Bk Fac- Fund CARE BB /CARE 180 Assigned Based- LT/ ST- A4+ Working Capital Limits Malwa Oxygen & Industrial Gases Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2.3 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Reduced from 1.23 CR) Malwa Oxygen & Industrial Gases Pvt. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 18 Reaffirmed Ltd. A3+ Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 178.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.77 CR) Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 294.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 22.90 CR) Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Revised from (Proposed) CARE A+ Mani Tirumala By Mani Tirumala ProjectReal Estate Project- - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Mathura Nagar Waste Processing CompanyBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.325.10 crore) Milano Bathroom Fittings (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 124.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14.03 CR) Mitra Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1500 Assigned Modern Packaging Concept Bk Fac - - Suspended Mohan Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Origin Formulations Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Origin Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 21.9 Assigned Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Pae Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Pae Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Patel Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 148.9 Assigned Polyols & Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.2 Assigned Polyols & Polymers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 23 Assigned A4 Prabhu Creations Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.7 Assigned Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Revised from CARE B+ Puneet Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.K Ice & Cold Storage LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE B+ / CARE A4 Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Ramakrishna Electronics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Riddhi Steel And Tube Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 301.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.23.51 CR) Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 142.9 Assigned Samrudhi Sugars Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanmar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1443 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping LtdLT Bk Fac @ CARE A(SO) 2145.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 225.70 CR) ^ Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 62 for facility of USD 34.51 million @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Debt Service Reserve Amount (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to next instalment of scheduled principal and interest amount throughout the tenure of the facil Shree Pandurang Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac(FB) CARE BB 2530.8 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shree Prahalad Ahuja Foundation Bk Fac - - Suspended Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 2189.2 Assigned Sohan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.50 CR) Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Steel Forge And Cast Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surendra Kumar Bk Fac - - Suspended Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Terapanth Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 539.4 Reaffirmed The Kutch Salt And Allied Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 344.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.36 CR) Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 840.4 Reaffirmed Times Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Revised from CARE BB- Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Universal Medicap Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4 Vital Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3085.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.350.00 crore) Viverra (Phase-I) By Pawan Edifice PvtReal Estate Project- - Suspended Ltd. Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)