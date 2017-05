Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 750 Assigned Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 200 Assigned Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Assigned Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 663 Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 87.5 Reaffirmed Caparo Maruti Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1 125 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Dhairya International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hyquip Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Reaffirmed Hyquip Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 10 Cr) Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 33 Cr) Kunstocom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40.90 Cr) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1570.5 Reaffirmed Oxygen Infrastructure And Developers ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A4 Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP/NCDs (CP/NCD) CARE A1 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 400 Cr) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3526.3 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 253.2 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 13.50 Cr) Shri Shyam Global Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shyam Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 311.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 51.16 Cr) Sova Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 (SO) 297.5 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited The Ruby Mills Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed ST- BG/LC Vinaykumar & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Crops Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended A.B. Cotspin India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended AB Chem (India) Bk Fac - - Suspended AB Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended AB Infra Investments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 500 Assigned Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 150 Assigned Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Assigned Apex Fibre India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asreddy Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Babu Banarasi Das Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Banco Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 250 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4+ Bindals Sponnge Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bluebird Software Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Byreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Caparo Maruti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1488.2 Reaffirmed Dhairya International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 110 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Emerald Lands (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Steel Mauritius Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Friends & Friends Shipping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Friends Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 244 Reaffirmed G.I. Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Galaxy Dream Home Developers Pvt Ltd GALAXY NORTH - - Suspended AVENUE - II Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B- 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd GGL Hotel & Resort Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2031 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 130 Cr) GH Crop Science Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ghanshyam Das Rungta Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 356.2 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs. 26.95 Cr) Ginni Filaments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Greenko Bagewadi Wind Energies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac^ CARE A- (SO) 1800 Assigned ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A- ). Greenko Hatkoti Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A- (SO) 1470 Assigned ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A- ). H R Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended HM Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hyquip Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 53.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 8.75 Cr) Hyquip Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 4.42 Cr) Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagson International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kabir Gems Bk Fac - - Suspended Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 273.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 17.94 Cr) Kunstocom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 177.2 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Builders And Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5 Cr) Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Makino Automotives LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Moti Ram Sunil Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.7 Assigned Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE B- 1400 Reaffirmed Nidhaan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Nimitaya Hotels And Resorts Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended NS Papers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Oxygen Infrastructure And Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B+ Pacific Development Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Perla Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A-(SO) 340 Assigned ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A- ). PunjAB State Transmission Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3026.8 Assigned Ltd Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE B 220 Reaffirmed # Long-term rating assigned to the term loan facility has been withdrawn as it has been fully repaid. Rakesh Fuel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3000 Revised from CARE AA Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT instruments CARE AAA 5000 Revised from (NCD) CARE AA Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Regent Granito (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13611 Revised from CARE BB- Sachin Pulses Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 798.2 Reaffirmed SDS Solar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1213.1 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 4000 Reaffirmed Based) Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.66 Cr) Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Shyam Global Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2917.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 397.49 Cr) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 320 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs 12.00 Cr) Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20400 Reaffirmed Sneha Kinetic Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 5210 Revised from CARE BBB- Somila TexfAB (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.4 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB(SO) 914.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 107.97 Cr)*backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited SPR Buildtech Ltd Imperial Estate - - Suspended project Sree Harsha Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 10 crore) Sukh Sagar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Revised from CARE B+ Tarunika Gaur Housing & Construction LT Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from Ltd CARE B- Tarunika Gaur Housing & Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 59.7 Revised from Ltd CARE B-/CARE A4 Technology House India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 470 Revised from CARE BBB- The Ruby Mills Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL CARE BB- 3783.4 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-CC CARE BB- 230 Reaffirmed Value Point Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vinaykumar & Co. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 110 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass ThrouGH Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 