Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Airen Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Bk CARE A1+(SO) 110 Reaffirmed Guarantee) Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Angavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd) Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 20.00 crore) Asian Hotels (West) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemicals & Paints ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 20 CR) Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Assigned Kasim Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A4 Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33 Assigned New Empire Tin Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A4 Pushp Forging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.8 Reaffirmed Retail Light Techniques India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Known As Asian Retail Lighting Ltd) Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70.9 Assigned Impex Steel Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 639.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Aakriti Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4150 Reaffirmed (Eeduced from 450 CR) Airen Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE AA-(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Loan) Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE AA-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed loan) Proposed (in principle) Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Cash CARE AA-(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Credit) Proposed (in principle) Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.33 CR) Angavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE B 109.5 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd) Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 425.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 49.59 crore) Asian Hotels (West) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1731.1 Assigned Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Auroma Coke Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.11.3 CR) Backbone Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemicals & Paints LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B+ Bird Worldwide Flight Services India LT Bk Fac CARE A- 359.8 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+ (Eeduced from 54.21 CR) Birma Industrial And Business LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. Chandraudai Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Deogiri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dura-Line India Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.6 Revised from CARE B+ Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 460 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 (Enhanced from 44 CR) Harsh Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Assigned Iifcl Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt IIFCL Mutual Fund CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Fund Scheme - Series Ii Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund - Series I Iifcl Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt IIFCL Mutual Fund CARE AAA - Assigned Fund Scheme - Series Ii Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund - Series II Indiana Conveyors Pvt Ltd LT/ST non-fund CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Assigned based Bk A3 Kasim Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 241.5 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 29.33 CR) Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165 Assigned Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4100 Assigned Modi Organisors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125.1 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 20 CR) Nakoda Products Bk Fac - - Suspended New Empire Tin Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 130.6 Revised from CARE BB- Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdProposed LT CARE AAA 22000 Assigned Non-convertible Debentures (NCD) Pushp Forging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.8 Revised from CARE BB- R Kantilal & Company Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 1600 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 300000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20,000 crore) Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Mediaworks Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Retail Light Techniques India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Known As Asian Retail Lighting Ltd) Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ruban Patliputra Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 198.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 19.95 CR) Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Gokulesh Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.4 Reaffirmed Shree Radha Govind Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Sita Ram Paper Mill Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shreeji Agencies Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sparsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA 7672.4 Reaffirmed (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 132.8 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series XI-Tranche I) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA 4200 Reaffirmed (Series XI-Tranche II) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series XI-Tranche II) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 1600 Assigned Bonds (Series XII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 308 Reaffirmed NCD (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE AA- 192 Reaffirmed Unsecured NCD (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE AA- 1400 Reaffirmed Unsecured NCD (Series VIII) Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned The South Indian Bank Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Bond Issue (Basel III Compliant) The Tier Ii & Lower Tier Ii Bonds Infrastructure CARE A- 2500 Assigned Bond (Proposed) The Tier Ii & Lower Tier Ii Bonds Lower Tier II CARE A- 300 Revised from Bonds - Series I CARE BBB+ The Tier Ii & Lower Tier Ii Bonds Lower Tier II CARE A- 2500 Revised from Bonds - Series II CARE BBB+ The Tier Ii & Lower Tier Ii Bonds Tier II Bonds CARE A- 781 Revised from (Basel III CARE BBB+ Compliant) Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 199.2 Assigned Training Ship Rahaman Maritime Courses - - Withdrawn Trinity Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.4 Reaffirmed Ujjawal Proteins Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Umiya Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vardhman Adarsh Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended West Coast Foods Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 