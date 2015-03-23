Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 125 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.8 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Devanshi Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 55 Revised from CARE A4 HDFC Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 150000 Outstanding Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 755 Revised from CARE A4 Orbis Elevator Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15 Cr) Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Sakar Healthcare Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: --------------------- HDFC Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Mine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Atharva Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Reaffirmed Azad Coach Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Behari Colds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhartiyam Educational & Social WelfareBk Fac - - Suspended Society Bhavani Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from Rs 16.07 Cr) Bhavani Cotspin LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 40 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Brahmaputra Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed Cedar MFI Trust 20 Series A PTCs# CARE A-(SO) Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Cedar MFI Trust 20 Series A2 PTCs# Care B(SO) Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha Bk Fac - - Suspended Devanshi Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Eastman International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ekvira Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Goyal Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.35 Cr) Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60.6 Revised from CARE BB Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Assigned Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 60 Assigned A3+ HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 179190 Outstanding Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 51000 Outstanding HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Outstanding Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Himalayan Polymer Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Horizon Projects Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn J J Buildtech Bk Fac - - Suspended J J Realtech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jaypee Powergrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5823.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 653.18 Cr) Kaizen Industries Bk facility - - Suspended Kasturchand Rughnath & Sons Bk Fac - - Suspended Kufri Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 258.7 Reaffirmed Kwality Agro Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Monsoon Palace Resort Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilities CARE BB- 31.3 Suspension revoked and Revised from CARE B NHDC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 8195.9 Revised from CARE AA+ Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1247.8 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs 109.93 Cr) Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 Odyssa Home And Commercials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237.5 Assigned Orbis Elevator Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.6 Assigned Pandurangkrupa Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.4 Assigned Parkash Cotton Pressing Factory Bk Fac - - Suspended Pawar Patkar & Ds Contractors Bk Fac - - Suspended Associates Pvt Ltd PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 566.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 126 Cr) PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 1560 Reaffirmed A4+ (reduced from Rs. 109 Cr) Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 230 Revised from A4 CARE BB / Reaffirmed Radha Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs 9.85 Cr) Ravi Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Redsun Agri Genetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Ripuraj Agro Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 171.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16.09 Cr) Rita International Bk Fac - - Suspended Sakar Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 128.6 Assigned Sansar Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Sudhir Constructions Bk Fac - - Suspended Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Revised from CARE BB Vatika Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vedant Starch Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post ShiPMEnt & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)