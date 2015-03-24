Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 22500 Placed on
credit watch
Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Assigned
Aksharchem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Revised from
CARE A2
(Enhanced from 2.50 CR)
Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 330 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 38 CR)
Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.5 Assigned
Condor Footwear (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Assigned
Core Education & Technologies Ltd ST non-fund based CARE D 1500 Reaffirmed
Bk limits
Equipments & Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed
Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned
Ganpati Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed
Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed
Jindal Itf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned
Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned
Knk Ship Management ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.6 Reaffirmed
Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed
M-Tech Innovations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Navneet Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Pharmatech Process Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.8.07 crore)
Real Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed
Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned
Savita Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned
Shree Gajanan Paper &Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.5 Reaffirmed
Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed
Tebma Shipyards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4804.7 Reaffirmed
Welspun Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3+ 1937.5 Reaffirmed
Wires & Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 84.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadi Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.7 Revised from
CARE B+
(Reduced from 6.02 CR)
Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL (2) CARE A 39950 Placed on
credit watch
Adani Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A127000 Placed on
credit watch
Adani Infrastructure And Developers LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 128.9# Assigned
# Term loans of Rs.3.39 crore were transferred from Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (ASCL; rated
CARE A+/CARE A1+) to AksharChem (India) Limited (AIL) as per scheme of arrangement in the nature
of demerger and transfer of 'Pigment Green' division of ASCL to AIL
Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Revised from
A2+ CARE BBB+
/CARE A2
(Enhanced from 15 CR)
Ambica Chemicals And Synthetics Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 138.5# Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 37 CR) # Term loans of Rs.3.39 crore were transferred from Asahi Songwon Colors
Limited (ASCL) to Aksharchem (India) Limited (AIL; Rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) as per scheme of
arrangement in the nature of demerger and transfer of 'Pigment Green' division of ASCL to AIL
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 410 Reaffirmed
A1+
(Reduced from 45 CR)
Associated Pigments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Atlas Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.6 Assigned
Bazaari Global Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 3.50 CR)
Chhajed Warehousing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned
Classic Network Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Condor Footwear (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 150 Assigned
A2+
Condor Footwear (U.P.) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 120 Assigned
A2+
Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE D 6964 Reaffirmed
limits
Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE D 1500 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Mart Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Equipments & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed
Equipments & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed
A4
Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 36 Assigned
Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Reaffirmed
Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B- 870 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ganpati Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed
Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Revised from
CARE BB-
Goombira Tea Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Gurudev Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended
Harikrushna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hariom Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd IbfsAssignee Payouts - - Withdrawn
Direct Assignment Sep '11 - Ii
Jai Ram Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Jailaxmi Casting And Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3562.1 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 303.75 CR)
Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.4 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 9.36 CR)
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned
Kisan Oleochem And Derivatives Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 0.9 Assigned
Kisan Oleochem And Derivatives Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Assigned
A4
Knk Ship Management LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed
M. K. Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.8 Reaffirmed
Maa Shakumbari Devi Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.5 Revised from
CARE B
Mohit Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 5.37 CR)
Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 82.5 Reaffirmed
A4+
M-Tech Innovations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 286.8 Assigned
N.K Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Naini Seed Products Bk Fac - - Suspended
Navneet Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 10 CR)
Odyssey Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164 Reaffirmed
(Enhance from 5 CR)
Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67 Reaffirmed
Panchkroshi Shikshan Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE D 78 Revised from
CARE B
Parvin Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Parvin Cotgin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Patliputra Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Patsar Transformers And Electricals Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Pawanjay Sponge Iron Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed
A4
Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from Rs.15.50 crore)
R. L. Dalal & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Raaj Mahal Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 370 Assigned
Radhakisan Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 15 CR)
Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Ratna Surimi Bk Fac - - Suspended
Real Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 221.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 24.55 CR)
Sangath Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Savita Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 144.2 Assigned
Shiv Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.2 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.11.04 crore)
Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shree Gajanan Paper &Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 201.8 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 15.20 CR)
Shree Gajanan Paper &Boards Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50.1 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 6.86 CR)
Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A465 Reaffirmed
Shreeji Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 30000 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced
from Rs.2,500 crore)
Sonear Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Srijan Steel And Power Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1792.3 Assigned
Ltd
Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Revised from
CARE BB-
(Enhanced from 1.00)
Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Revised from
A4 CARE BB-
(Reduced from 12.80)
Steelsmith Continental Manufacturing Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC (1) CARE B 350 Revised from
CARE BB+
Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL (2) CARE D 11.3 Revised from
CARE BB+
Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Tebma Shipyards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2371.9 Reaffirmed
Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Unique Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 31 CR)
Unity Multicons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.1 Assigned
Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750 Reaffirmed
Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac -CC CARE BBB 712.5 Reaffirmed
Willmore Ply Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Wires & Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed
Wires & Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 245.1 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
