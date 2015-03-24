Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 22500 Placed on credit watch Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Assigned Aksharchem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Revised from CARE A2 (Enhanced from 2.50 CR) Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 330 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 38 CR) Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.5 Assigned Condor Footwear (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Assigned Core Education & Technologies Ltd ST non-fund based CARE D 1500 Reaffirmed Bk limits Equipments & Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ganpati Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Assigned Knk Ship Management ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.6 Reaffirmed Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed M-Tech Innovations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Navneet Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Pharmatech Process Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.07 crore) Real Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Savita Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned Shree Gajanan Paper &Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.5 Reaffirmed Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed Tebma Shipyards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4804.7 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3+ 1937.5 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 84.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.7 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 6.02 CR) Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL (2) CARE A 39950 Placed on credit watch Adani Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A127000 Placed on credit watch Adani Infrastructure And Developers LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agrawal Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 128.9# Assigned # Term loans of Rs.3.39 crore were transferred from Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (ASCL; rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) to AksharChem (India) Limited (AIL) as per scheme of arrangement in the nature of demerger and transfer of 'Pigment Green' division of ASCL to AIL Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ /CARE A2 (Enhanced from 15 CR) Ambica Chemicals And Synthetics Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 138.5# Reaffirmed (Reduced from 37 CR) # Term loans of Rs.3.39 crore were transferred from Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (ASCL) to Aksharchem (India) Limited (AIL; Rated CARE A-/CARE A2+) as per scheme of arrangement in the nature of demerger and transfer of 'Pigment Green' division of ASCL to AIL Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 410 Reaffirmed A1+ (Reduced from 45 CR) Associated Pigments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Atlas Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.6 Assigned Bazaari Global Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.50 CR) Chhajed Warehousing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Classic Network Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Condor Footwear (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 150 Assigned A2+ Condor Footwear (U.P.) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 120 Assigned A2+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE D 6964 Reaffirmed limits Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE D 1500 Reaffirmed Dolphin Mart Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Equipments & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Equipments & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 36 Assigned Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Reaffirmed Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B- 870 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ganpati Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Revised from CARE BB- Goombira Tea Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gurudev Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Harikrushna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hariom Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd IbfsAssignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Direct Assignment Sep '11 - Ii Jai Ram Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jailaxmi Casting And Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3562.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 303.75 CR) Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.36 CR) Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned Kisan Oleochem And Derivatives Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 0.9 Assigned Kisan Oleochem And Derivatives Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Knk Ship Management LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed M. K. Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.8 Reaffirmed Maa Shakumbari Devi Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.5 Revised from CARE B Mohit Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.37 CR) Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 82.5 Reaffirmed A4+ M-Tech Innovations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 286.8 Assigned N.K Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Naini Seed Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Navneet Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10 CR) Odyssey Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164 Reaffirmed (Enhance from 5 CR) Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67 Reaffirmed Panchkroshi Shikshan Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE D 78 Revised from CARE B Parvin Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parvin Cotgin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patliputra Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patsar Transformers And Electricals Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Pawanjay Sponge Iron Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs.15.50 crore) R. L. Dalal & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Raaj Mahal Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 370 Assigned Radhakisan Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 CR) Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ratna Surimi Bk Fac - - Suspended Real Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 221.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 24.55 CR) Sangath Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Reaffirmed Savita Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 144.2 Assigned Shiv Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.11.04 crore) Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Gajanan Paper &Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 201.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.20 CR) Shree Gajanan Paper &Boards Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed A4 Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.86 CR) Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A465 Reaffirmed Shreeji Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 30000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.2,500 crore) Sonear Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Srijan Steel And Power Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1792.3 Assigned Ltd Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 1.00) Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Revised from A4 CARE BB- (Reduced from 12.80) Steelsmith Continental Manufacturing Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC (1) CARE B 350 Revised from CARE BB+ Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL (2) CARE D 11.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3 Reaffirmed Tebma Shipyards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2371.9 Reaffirmed Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Unique Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 31 CR) Unity Multicons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.1 Assigned Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac -CC CARE BBB 712.5 Reaffirmed Willmore Ply Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Wires & Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 245.1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)