Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Agarmin Coal Washery Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1250 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8400 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Reaffirmed Anil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.65.00 crore) Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.05 Cr) Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC) CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Bhagat Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 340 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A2+ Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Revised from CARE A Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 5 Cr) H-Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Suspension revoked and Revised from CARE BB Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 (SO) 45 Assigned *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Narsingh Ispat Limited New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.00 Cr) Pnb Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned R.Gangaiah & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215 Assigned Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Sambhav Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 123 Reaffirmed Saumya Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 777.9 Revised from CARE A4 Shera Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 Siepmanns Card System Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Skilled Construction Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned SNJ Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from Rs 2 Cr) Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (Non-fund based) Supreme Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST FB Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 1250 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A1 6550 Reaffirmed BG reduced from Rs.966.14 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 143 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 237 Assigned Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1200 Reaffirmed A3+ Agarmin Coal Washery Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1350 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Reaffirmed Anil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7227 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.443.25 crore) Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 274.4 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs 12.23 Cr) ASR Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended B. G. Chitale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 605 Assigned Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagat Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.3 Assigned Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 683.2 Revised from CARE A- Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 775 Revised from Based) CARE A- Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 350 Assigned (Fund Based / CARE A1 Non-Fund based) Biyani Shikshan Samiti Bk Fac - - Suspended Centre For Advanced Studies In Bk Fac - - Suspended Engineering Chandra Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.9 Assigned Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Commcorp International Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 230 Revised from CARE A+ Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3103.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.215.32 crore) Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 248 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from Rs.12 crore) Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs 22.23 Cr) Gare Brothers Bk Fac - - Suspended GNA Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Assigned Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4950 Revised from CARE D Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE D Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA 117057.1Reaffirmed Ltd H. G. Luxury Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32 Reaffirmed H.R. Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Harikrishna Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 69.1 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from Rs. 7.35 Cr) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 57800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4,932 Cr) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 2500 Assigned Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 15.33 Cr) Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 130 Reaffirmed CARE A4 H-Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Suspension revoked and Revised from CARE BB IMI Abrasives Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE BB- IMI Abrasives Pvt. Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 20 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB-/ Reaffirmed ITL Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagran Social Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 558.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 54.83 Cr) Jalaram Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.1 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 6.47 Cr) Katira Construction Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kc Educational And Social Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Assigned Society Kranti Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Kunal Lohachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 Cr) Leela Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 184.5 Assigned Maha Hotel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.1 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs. 7.78 Cr) Mahendra Travels Bk Fac - - Suspended Makkar Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Mercury Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 212.5 Reaffirmed Nagaland Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bond* CARE AAA (SO) 156.5 Reaffirmed In Principle * Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB- (SO) 70 Assigned *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Narsingh Ispat Limited New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 400 Suspension A4 revoked and reaffirmed Nikkamal Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134 Assigned Nirwan Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 344.2 Revised from CARE BB- Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd Issuer rating - - NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 252.7 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs 12.19 Cr) R.Gangaiah & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 Cr) Rausheena Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 224.5 Assigned Robo Silicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154.5 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs 20.36 Cr) Robo Silicon Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 10 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Salasar Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 610.6 Reaffirmed Samata Lok Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 345.5 Revised from CARE BBB Sambhav Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac * - - Withdrawn *The long-term rating of CARE BB assigned to the long-term bank facilities has been withdrawn since the facility has been fully repaid. Sanjay Grain Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanjay Uttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Saumya Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 532.1 Revised from CARE C Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.5 Assigned Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 115 Assigned A4 Seven Star Hotel & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 85.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 11.51 Cr) Shailja Texprints LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 154.8 Reaffirmed Sharp Corp Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 211.1 Revised from CARE BB- Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 2.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB-/CARE A4 Shivam Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.2 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 298.1 Reaffirmed Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 83 Reaffirmed Mills A4 Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 155 Reaffirmed A3 Shri Anand Industries Katni Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Ramdev Refinery Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubham Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Siepmanns Card System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30.8 Reaffirmed Siepmanns Card System Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 170 Reaffirmed A3 Skilled Construction Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned SNJ Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 437.1 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 84.1 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 270 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from Rs 25 Cr) Straight Edge Contracts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Supreme Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 525.9 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 35825.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.3,385.53 crore Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE A 1400 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.150 crore Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT FB /Non-FB Bk CARE A 950 Reaffirmed Fac enhanced from Rs.50 crore Wanderland Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A 2600 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable Bonds Series III Western MP Infrastructure And Toll Proposed TL * - - Withdrawn Roads Pvt Ltd *CARE, has withdrawn the rating(s) assigned to the proposed term loan of Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, with immediate effect, at the request of the company and the company has not raised any debt against the same. Western MP Infrastructure And Toll LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5469.9 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd Zee Learn Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 650 Assigned issue In-principle -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.