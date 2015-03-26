Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) - Withdrawn# # Previously backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp. Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively but now facility has been surrendered in full and there is no outstanding against this facility. Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 950^ Assigned ^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Enterprises Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1206 Reaffirmed Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)* 120 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives) Glass Walls Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Revised from CARE A3+ Jupiter Solar Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Assigned K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.5 CR) Lantec Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Lona Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - FBL CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A3+ Lona Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A2 135 Revised from FBL CARE A3+ Maithan Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1448.5 Reaffirmed Orient Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 170 Revised from CARE A4 (Enhanced from 12 CR) Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 88 Reaffirmed Pennant Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 18 Assigned Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3060 Reaffirmed Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.66 CR) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 3750 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 250 Assigned ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by SPCPL Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Softel Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Stamlo Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Assigned Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 600# Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.10 crore) # backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL) Techno Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Revised from CARE A4+ West Bengal State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10000 Assigned Distribution Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd On CrediLT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 670@ Revised from Watch CARE A(SO) @ Previously backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp. Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd On CrediLT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1414.4* Placed on Watch credit watch * Previously backed by letter of comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp. Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively but now facility is fully backed by letter of comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Akme Fincon Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alm Infotech City Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 500 Assigned Al-Sami Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 225 Assigned Ashvi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3250 Reaffirmed Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 297.5 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 49.04 CR) Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE B+ Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 130 Revised from CARE B+ / CARE A4 Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE A4 Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 200 Assigned Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 409.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.47.15 CR) Bharuch Dahej Railway Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2210.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A410 Assigned Chemithon Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Concast India Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Concept Cartonz Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE A+ 8000 Assigned (Series II) Dasari Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 188 Assigned Ltd Etco Denim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2370 Revised from CARE B Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed (SO)* /CARE A3+ (SO)* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives) Foundation Of Life Sciences And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 441.2 Revised from Business Management CARE BB- (Reduced from 48.39 CR) Glass Walls Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - - # Withdrawn (proposed term loan) #Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year. CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the long term bank facilities (term loan) with immediate effect, as the company has not availed the amounts under the said facility. Glass Walls Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Revised from CARE BBB Hari Om Foods Bk Fac - - Suspended Ild Millennium Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 500 Assigned Jay Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Joy Mahaprovu Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Jupiter Solar Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1985.9 Assigned Jvl Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 114.9 Reaffirmed Kartikeya Paper Distributors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kissan Rice Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Lantec Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Lona Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac -Term CARE A- 7.6 Revised from Loan CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 2.01 CR ) Lona Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 250 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Mahadevia Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.5 Revised from CARE B+ Mahadevia Charitable Trust Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 10 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 9000 Reclassified A2 from Long-term CARE A- Maithan Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6007.5 Reaffirmed Mbmg Diamonds Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE 800 Reclassified A-(SO)/CARE from A2(SO) Long-term CARE A(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBL) Monga Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd Proposed CARE AAA(SO) 1970 Revised from Non-Convertible CARE AA+(SO) Debenture issue (Reduced from 200 CR) National Housing Bank Market Borrowing CARE AAA 67450 Reaffirmed Programme National Housing Bank Deposits under CARE AAA 12000* Reaffirmed Rural Housing Fund (RHF) and Urban Housing Fund (UHF) * Rs.10,000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs.2,000 crore under Urban Housing Fund. Neptune Estate LT Bk Fac CARE B- 67.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.03 CR) Neptune Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE B- 353.7 Reaffirmed Orient Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 5 CR) Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Pennant Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Assigned Prajay Holdings Pvt Ltd BOND - - Withdrawn Precision Wires India Ltd Short-TL - - Withdrawn #Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year. CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the short term loans facility(Vendor Financing) of PWIL with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date. Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 310.6 Revised from CARE A- (Reduced from Rs.40.66 crore) Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AAA 3000 Assigned Bonds Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 363 Revised from CARE B Ratnaakar Estate Developer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 128.5 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 20 CR) Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 213.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.97 CR) Relaxo Footwears Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.5 Assigned Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned /CARE A3 Rswm Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+ (SO) 750 Assigned * Revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+) to fund DSRA three business days in advance in case borrower i.e. S.D. Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (SDCPL) is not able to fund DSRA four business days in advance prior to relevant due date for an amount equal to one month debt service/repayment obligation (including principal and interest) Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 162.6 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Silver LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 75000 Assigned India Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Snj Distillers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Snj Sugars And Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 85 Assigned A3+ Sumit Pragati Shelters Llp Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Suspended Sunrise Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.9 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 10.81 CR) Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5522.5 Reaffirmed Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 4750 Reaffirmed A1+ Swarnamani By Mani Square Ltd Real Estate Project- - Suspended Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Techno Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Traymbkeshwar Foods Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Uni Design Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Term CARE A-(SO) 15 Reaffirmed Loan* (Reduced from Rs. 6 crore) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBL). Uni Design Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE 975 Reaffirmed A-(SO)/CARE A2(SO) (Reduced from Rs.117.50 crore) Uni Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE 750 Reclassified A-(SO)/CARE from A2(SO) Long-term CARE A-(SO *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBL). Unison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 165 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Logistics Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Women'S Next Loungeries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 