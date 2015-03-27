Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Athani Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 86.50 Cr) Bharat Power Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Black Diamond Explosives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 224 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 21.50 Cr) Comfort Securities Ltd BG CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Comfort Securities Ltd Secured Overdraft CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 230 Revised from CARE A1 Global Offshore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non-FB CARE A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Gujarat Energy Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7920 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE A1 Gujarat State Electricity Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 30221.5 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 35049.5 Revised from CARE A1 Kajaria Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Kuloday Plastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91.5 Assigned Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Revised from CARE A1 M & B Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1576.5 Reaffirmed M. B. Enterprise ST Bk Fac^ CARE A3 (SO) 650 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from M & B Engineering Ltd. (MBEL; rated CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 ). Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 240 Revised from CARE A1 Manav Rachna International University ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Reaffirmed Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 35 crore) Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 550 Revised from CARE A1 RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Continues on Credit Watch Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A3+ 1650 Revised from ST-LOC CARE A3 Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A3+ 132.8 Revised from ST-BGs CARE A3 Tata Teleservices Ltd Non-Fund Based ST CARE A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac - BG/LC (enhanced from 800 crore) Tata Teleservices Ltd Fund Based ST Bk CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from 1000 crore) Tata Teleservices Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 40000 Outstanding Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 935 Revised from CARE A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB Infra Investments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended ACP Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1,310 Cr) Adani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) % 5500 @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ala Foodstuff (P) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asarco Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Athani Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2118.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 150.95 Cr) Auto Agric Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Power Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.7 Reaffirmed Black Diamond Explosives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 10.15 Cr) Cabbana Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6183 Revised from CARE A Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 735 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Delicacies International Bk Fac - - Suspended Drish Shoes Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Assigned Exclusive Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 15 Assigned A4 Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Reaffirmed Fortis Ceramics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Fortis Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE AA- 2433.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.163.62 crore) Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE AA- 440 Reaffirmed Limits Gujarat Energy Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 101554.5 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE A Gujarat Energy Transmission LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 4100 Revised from Corporation Ltd A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Gujarat State Electricity Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 84463.6 Revised from Ltd CARE A Gujarat State Electricity Corporation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 5260 Revised from Ltd A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2260 Revised from CARE A H.R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindusthan Health Point Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hoary Realty Ltd NCD (NCDs) CARE BB- 900 Reaffirmed Jhelum Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended JSM Devcons India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130.7 Reaffirmed JSM Devcons India Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 7.7 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Kajaria Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 255 Reaffirmed Kamineni Steel & Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17779.1 Revised from CARE BB Kapsons Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kuloday Plastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.5 Assigned Kwality Tubes & Capillaries Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Vrindavan Properties Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed L&T Vrindavan Properties Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE AA- 63 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from Rs.35.82 crore) # the rating assigned to term loan facilities of Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd has been withdrawn as the same has been fully repaid. Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 300 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) M & B Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125.4 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 618.5 Reaffirmed A3 M.P. Jewellers (Bs) & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 15 crore) Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4466.7 Revised from CARE A Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 670 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Manav Rachna International University LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 15 crore) Metro Eco Green Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 750 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Nakoda Steel Bk Fac - - Suspended Navachetana Microfin Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB+ 800 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs. 57.46 Cr) New Jammu Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *CARE, has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term bank facility of NTBCL, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the facility. Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd DDBs CARE AA 54 Revised from CARE AA- Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NCD I CARE BB+ 4250 Assigned Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd NCD II CARE BB+ 1500 Assigned P.V.R. Ship Breaking Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9307.9 Revised from CARE A Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 920 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Prakash Vanijya Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 93.7 Assigned Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Richa Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD CARE C 200 Reaffirmed Richa Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE C 100 Reaffirmed Rideema Toll Bridge Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Roundwell Steel Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Royal Touch Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sava Healthcare Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 50 Shiva Shakti Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2433.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 169.13 Cr) Shree Saraswati Education Sansthan Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-FB -LT - TL CARE BBB 3386.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-CC CARE BBB 2200 Revised from CARE BBB- Sri Sri Vigneswara Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE B+ STCI Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA 2000 Assigned Super Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Suzlon Energy Ltd. LT/ST, fund CARE A+(SO) In 100 Assigned based/non-fund principle based Bk Fac @ /CARE A1+(SO) @ backed by credit enhancement in the form of proposed corporate guarantee from Virtuous Finance Pvt. Ltd. (VFPL) Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE A 78405 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,640.50 crore) Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD CARE A 10000 Outstanding Trishakti Poultry Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2657.5 Revised from CARE A Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 1100 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Venus Texspin Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Walia Traders Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)