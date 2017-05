Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 415 Reaffirmed J.B. Advani & Co. Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Assigned Jindal (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Assigned Kpc Medical College & Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Lokesh Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute And Specialities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 30 CR) M. S. Distributors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Modison Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 24 Revised from CARE A3 Modison Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125 Revised from CARE A2+ Nice Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 45.00 CR) Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd. Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Placed on credit watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Placed on credit watch Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 286 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 253.8 Reaffirmed Stone India Ltd ST CARE A4 98 Reaffirmed Thermotech Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Valpack Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acron Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 CR) Agr Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 11.35 CR) Amar Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 481.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 30.63 CR) Chandi Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed City Mall Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Duncan Industries Ltd LT CARE D 440.7 Revised from CARE B- (Reduced from 67.20 CR) Duncan Industries Ltd ST CARE D 130 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from 15.00 CR) Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 49 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3 Encore Natural Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 600 Reaffirmed A3+ Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs# CARE BBB (SO) 332.9 Assigned Ltd. #Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis $Credit Enhancement includes Subordination of Excess Interest Spread (EIS). EIS is subordinated to series A PTCs payouts. EIS arising in a month shall be available for meeting the shortfalls in corresponding monthly payout, replenishment of Credit Collateral. The remaining EIS, if any, in that month along with subordinated principal / over collateral shall be used to make principal payout to Series A PTCs and thereby accelerate the amortization of Series A PTCs. Eveready Industries India Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Gopal Cotton Industries (Amreli) Bk Fac - - Suspended Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 232.3 Reaffirmed Jai Balaji Jyoti Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jain Sons Finlease Ltd. Proposed NCD issueCARE BBB- 500 Assigned Janki Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Jindal (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4740 Assigned Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3350 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 210 CR) Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 529.1 Revised from CARE D Kpc Medical College & Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1131.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 118.87 CR) Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.9 Reaffirmed Lokesh Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 941.8 Reaffirmed Lord Ganesh Enterprises Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ludlow Jute And Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 63.9 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute And Specialities Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from 15 CR) M. S. Distributors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110.7 Assigned Malwa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 CR) Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Modison Copper Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 65 Revised from CARE BBB- Modison Metal Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A 360.7 Revised from CARE A- Naman Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 702.4 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 72.47 CR) Narayan Solvex Bk Fac - - WIthdrawn Nice Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 183.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 21.00 CR) Ongole Arogya Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380 Reaffirmed Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - WIthdrawn Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 710.1 Revised from CARE BBB Patna Highway Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.46 Revised from CARE BBB- Pheroze Framroze & Company Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac (CC CARE BB- 390 Reaffirmed Limits) Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80.6 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 9.91 CR) Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 270 Reaffirmed Ltd. A4+ Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 211.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 28.44 CR) Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed Ltd. A4+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6000 Revised from CARE AA- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-Convertible CARE A+ 3650 Revised from Issue I CARE AA- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-Convertible CARE A+ 7800 Revised from Issue II CARE AA- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-Convertible CARE A+ 8000 Revised from Issue III CARE AA- Roha Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 700 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) (reduced from 80 CR) Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd Contractor grading - - Suspended S K Agri Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Shiv Buildindia Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.8 Revised from CARE B+ Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 590 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 135 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustBk Fac - - Suspended Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed NCD IssueCARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Shubh Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Stone India Ltd LT CARE BB- 310 Revised from CARE BB Suryalaxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - WIthdrawn Thermotech Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.3 Assigned Tirupati Sarjan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Sarjan Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 42.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 5 Assigned A4 Unnati Trade & Fincon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Revised from CARE BB Valpack Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 121 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 