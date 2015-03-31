Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.680.50 Cr) Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd CP Issue * CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits of the company Bodhisatva Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 24 Cr) Continental Device India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed J.M.Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 670 Revised from CARE A4+ Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A4+ 72.5 Assigned Limtied ^The ratings are placed on 'credit watch' on account of Acquisition of an overseas company (Applied Systems Engineering Inc.), and the possible impact of the same on the credit profile of KCTPL. CARE will take a view on the ratings once the exact implications of the above event on the credit risk profile of the company are clear. Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Kkalpana Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3650 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs 260 Cr) MSTC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 58800 Reaffirmed MWV India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 235 Revised from CARE A4+ Raymond Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed CP * CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital facilities. Reliance Power Transmisson Ltd. BG * CARE A1+(SO) 1000 *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (RInfra) Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Scan Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 145.2 Reaffirmed Shahlon Silk Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Shamanur Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE D 400 Revised from Fund Based CARE A4 Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.1 Assigned Sudheer Timber Depot ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned Tata Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 7 debt schemes of Tata Mutual Fund Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 613 Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanShort- term Bk CARE A3(SO) 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd facilies * * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal ITF Ltd (JITF, rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Device India Ltd Medium-term Fixed CARE BBB(FD) 350 Assigned Deposits Scan Steels Ltd Medium-Term CARE B+(FD) 99.2 Reaffirmed Instrument- Fixed Deposit (reduced from Rs 10.29 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Bond Issue Series CARE AA 91.4 Reaffirmed 2005 (reduced from Rs. 18.02 Cr) Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended ARRS Silks And Thangamaligai Bk Fac - 289.3 Withdrawn ARRS Thangamaligai Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 170 Withdrawn Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 18637 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1613.63 Cr) Bodhisatva Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 685 Reaffirmed Brawn Laboratories Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended C Lal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 11.45 Cr) C.L Enginering Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Cedar Mfi Trust 17 Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 188 Assigned Chandrakantha Builders & Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 324.5 Assigned Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 470 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from Rs 76 Cr) Continental Device India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 73 Assigned Dasve Hospitality Institutes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 271.7 Reaffirmed Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # - - Withdrawn # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the bank facility (term loan Rs.192 crore) of Digital Ventures Private Limited with immediate effect, due to ext Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1410.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.67 Cr) Disha Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 1258.3 Reaffirmed DS Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Ecomotel Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 139.5 Revised from CARE C Fabworth Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4000 Revised from CARE BBB- Fairdeal Filaments Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320.6 Reaffirmed G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Goel Cargo Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bond CARE AA(SO) 766.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT Loans CARE AA+ 10557.2 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 28120 Reaffirmed A1+ Gvk Coal (Tokisud) Company Prvate Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hinduja National Power Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 59330 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.4,159 crore) Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1500 Revised from CARE BB Holy Faith International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended I G Petrochemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Imperial Spirits And Wine Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indian Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended J.M.Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Revised from CARE BB J.P Infra (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1122.3 Assigned J.R. Toll Road Pvt. Ltd LT, TL * CARE A+(SO) 3890 Revised from CARE AA-(SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (RInfra) Jagdamba Agro Food Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19120 Reaffirmed Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3200 Reaffirmed Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BB+ 136.9 Assigned Limtied ^The ratings are placed on 'credit watch' on account of Acquisition of an overseas company (Applied Systems Engineering Inc.), and the possible impact of the same on the credit profile of KCTPL. CARE will take a view on the ratings once the exact implications of the above event on the credit risk profile of the company are clear. Kalpataru Power Transmisison Ltd NCD Issue (NCD - CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed IV)# # Outstanding as on February 28, 2015 Kalpataru Power Transmisison Ltd NCD Issue (NCD - V)CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 171.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.19.47 crore) Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 160 Reaffirmed A3 Kanodia Cement Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kkalpana Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4470.5 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs 431.12 Cr) Knowledge Vistas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE C Lords Distillery Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maharashtra State Electricity proposed Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Distribution Co. Ltd Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 48.48 Cr) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1065 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs 91.50 Cr) MBD Printographics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mentor India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7133.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 713.88 Cr) Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 3500 Reaffirmed MSTC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5000 Reaffirmed MWV India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 635 Reaffirmed National Aluminium Company Ltd Bk Fac - 8500 Withdrawn Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 322 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.34.5 crore) Navjeevan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Niil Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Prakash Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66 Assigned P.S. Toll Road Pvt. Ltd LT, TL * CARE A+(SO) 3000 Revised from CARE AA-(SO) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (RInfra) Power Cable Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Progressive Exim Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rausheena Exim LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.50 Cr) Raymond Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Reliance Cement Company Pvt. Ltd LT, TL * CARE A+(SO) % 3000 *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (RInfra) Rmn Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1540.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 157.51 Cr) Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended RRB Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1249.7 Reaffirmed RRB Energy Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed Sai Leela Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Salasar Filaments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 529.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 50.90 Cr) Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 450 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Scan Steels Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 400.7 Revised from (TL) CARE D (reduced from Rs 47.88 Cr) Scan Steels Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 1600 Reaffirmed (CC) Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 929.6 Reaffirmed Shahlon Silk Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1012.4 Reaffirmed Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 103.6 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs. 15.24 Cr) Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE D 494.4 Revised from CARE C Shivalik Shulz Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt. Ltd. Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB 10586 Revised from CARE BBB Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sion Panvel Tollways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 66.3 Reaffirmed Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A3+ Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 149.5 Assigned Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 198.8 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sudheer Timber Depot LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sumangal Polymers Bk Fac - - Suspended Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3000 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LT instruments CARE AAA 5000 Assigned (NCD) Swiss Parenterals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 156 Reaffirmed The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- % 6865.8 (reduced from Rs.702.88 crore) The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ % 15 CARE A4 Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Long- term Bk Fac- CARE AA-(SO) 490 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd LT loan# # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal Saw Ltd (J Saw, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+) Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Long- term Bk Fac- CARE BBB-(SO) 1146.1 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd ECB* (reduced from 131.33) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal ITF Ltd (JITF, rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Long- term Bk CARE BBB-(SO) 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Fac-CC * * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jindal ITF Ltd (JITF, rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) Udaipur Poly Sacks Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ushdev Engitech Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vedant International Garments Bk Fac - - Suspended Manufacturing Ltd Vrindaa Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)