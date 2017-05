Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Bsr Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd ST CARE A3 (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Bsr Diagnostic Ltd ST CARE A3 (SO) 60 Reaffirmed Cleanroom Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.20) Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Garg Inox Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 827.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 87.36 CR) Gcl Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) GTL Ltd ST Non-FB Bk CARE D 39000 Reaffirmed Limits Himenviro Environmental Engineering CoST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 155 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hmt Machine Tools Ltd ST Fac(Non-FB) CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Hmt Machine Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4 659 Reaffirmed Janki Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.1 Assigned Kamla Construction Comapny ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 58 Reaffirmed Kancor Ingredients Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 442.5 Reaffirmed Khaitan Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 899.4 Revised from CARE A4+ Kotak Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 4 debt schemes of Kotak Mutual Fund Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2030 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Revised from CARE A3+ Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE A4 N.J. Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed R. D. Forge ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.50 CR) Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 437.5 Reaffirmed Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 471.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.34.36 crore) Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A4 1153.3 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 246 CR) * Short Term rating assigned to the standby line of credit facilities is withdrawn Star Ferro & Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Placed on credit watch Steelexpert Industries (Indore) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Teesta Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28 CR) Tulshyan Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 203.5 Placed on credit watch (reduced from Rs.27.80 crore) Viom Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4650 Revised from CARE A2+ (Enhanced from 290 CR ) Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Anush Finlease And Construction Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 823.9 Reaffirmed Arg Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Arka Education & Cultural Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Arka Eduserve Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asian Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.3 Reaffirmed Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) *100 - *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) *2400 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 33022.4 Revised from CARE A- (Enhanced from 2,994.00) Bkb Transport Pvt Ltd LT CARE D 876.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 94.79 CR) Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 305 Reaffirmed Bsr Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd LT CARE BBB- (SO) 91.3 Reaffirmed (10.00 CR from last year) Bsr Diagnostic Ltd LT CARE BBB- (SO) 756.7 Reaffirmed (83.68 from last year) Bsr Super Speciality Hospitals Ltd LT CARE BBB- 338 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.10 CR) City View Bangalore Properties Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 3700 Reaffirmed City View Bangalore Properties Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE D 1950 Reaffirmed Cleanroom Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 191.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 20.08) Cleanroom Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ (enhanced from 21.00) Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementLT FB Bk Limits CARE D 46.4 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementST non-FB Bk CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd Limits Deesan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Devbhumi Arcade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Divya Agro Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96 Assigned Limtied Em Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essix Biosciences Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 851.2 Assigned Garg Inox Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1156.2 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 111.92 CR) Gcl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 177.1 Assigned Gemini Dyeing & Printing Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gina Developers Pvt Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.2 Revised from CARE B+ Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 724.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.65.04 crore) Gtl Ltd LT FB Bk Limits CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Gtl Ltd NCD CARE D 14000 Reaffirmed Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 260 Assigned Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. Proposed NCD/bond CARE AA- 1700 Assigned issue Himalya International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Himenviro Environmental Engineering CoLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Himenviro Environmental Engineering CoLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ Hmt Machine Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 448.2 Revised from CARE C Inspira Martifer Solar Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23276.8 Reaffirmed Jai Balaji Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1354.1 Reaffirmed Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 963.6 Reaffirmed Janam Steel And Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Janki Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 181.4 Reaffirmed Kamla Construction Comapny LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.92 CR) Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1511.9 Reaffirmed Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 204.3 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Khaitan Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1606.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Kripa Telecom Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishnasai Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87 Assigned Kshem Kalyani Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4779.1 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A3+ Macro Group Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 232.2 Revised from CARE BBB Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 95.5 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries LtBk Fac - - Withdrawn Maxwell Inc Bk Fac - - Suspended Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LBk Fac - - Suspended N.J. Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 225 Reaffirmed A4 Nasim Ahsan Construction Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 759.9 Revised from CARE B Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prestige Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 67.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14.23 CR) R. D. Forge LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.60 CR) R. D. Forge LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 80 Reaffirmed Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 232.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.25.47 crore) Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 532.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Rane (Madras) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Royal Infraconstru Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 273.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 29.63 CR) Royal Infraconstru Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3550 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (Enhanced from 299 CR) Saraf Export Palace Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiv Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A470 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 139.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14 C4R) Shivom Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.80 CR) Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Colonizers And Developers Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Snc Power Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9525.3 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 601.97 CR) Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Revised from A4 CARE D (reduced from 38.95 CR) Spanco Ltd LT FB Bk Limits CARE D 4850 Reaffirmed Spanco Ltd Long/ST non-FB Bk CARE D 5885 Reaffirmed Limits Spanco Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE D 920 Reaffirmed Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 248 Reaffirmed A4+ Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain EducationalBk Fac - - Suspended & Cultural Trust Star Ferro & Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Placed on credit watch (Enhanced from 17.00 CR) Steelexpert Industries (Indore) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 469.5 Revised from CARE BB- Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1130.4 Revised from CARE A (Reduced from 241.79 CR ) Swarna Tollway Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 1200 Assigned Teesta Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 CR) Terra Infra Development Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 92.8 Reaffirmed A4 Tgb Banquets & Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1061.1 Revised from CARE BB+ The Kalgidhar Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Tulip Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1600 Assigned Tulshyan Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned Universal Industrial Equipment & Bk Fac - - Suspended Technical Services Pvt. Ltd Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3418 Placed on credit watch (reduced from Rs.373.98 crore) Viom Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 66756.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6805.04 CR) Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 126 Reaffirmed Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Wondervalue Realty Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 2800 Reaffirmed Wondervalue Realty Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - BG CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 