Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Reduced from 10 CR) Export Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme CARE A1+ - Reaffirmed Geo Miller & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 733 Reaffirmed Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Komoline Aerospace Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 50 Reaffirmed National Plastic Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.50 CR) P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Petro Carbon And Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 CR) Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.8 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Powergen Trasformers Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhi Vinayak Induction Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3200 Reaffirmed Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd CP* CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1510 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 303 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Class Marbles India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 243.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 25.89 CR) Amintha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 95.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Reduced from 10.84 CR) Balaji Filaments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Balaji Ginning And Pressing Factory Bk Fac - - Suspended Bcc Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhargovi Gems Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhaskar Urade And Brothers Bk Fac - - Suspended Blue Whale Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Cement Carriers Bk Fac - - Suspended Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.5 Revised from CARE B+ Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 70 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+ Chhabra Syncotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.8 Reaffirmed Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 294.5 Reaffirmed Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Reaffirmed Concrete Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Durga Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Dynatron Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Engineers Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Excel Associates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Export Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Programme Export Import Bank Of India CD CARE AAA /CARE - Reaffirmed A1+^ ^interchangeable long term / short term limit Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gateway Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Geo Miller & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Ghevariya Exports LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned /CARE A3 Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 440 Reaffirmed Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00 cr) *Withdrawal of the short-term rating on account of extinguishment of facilities. Gyanjeet Sewa Mission Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1800 Reaffirmed Gyanjeet Sewa Mission Trust LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 95 Reaffirmed A4 Hanuman Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Reaffirmed Indiasign Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Shiv Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.4 Revised from CARE B+ Jalan Maple Shelters Bk Fac - - Suspended Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Komoline Aerospace Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 30 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 (SO) Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lotus Landmark Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalaxmi Buildhome Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 219.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 26.02 CR) Mahashakti Chemicals And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mgi Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Moon Steels And General Industries PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10000 Assigned Ltd *Forms part of total loan of Rs. 1650 crore. National Plastic Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.5 Reaffirmed P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Revised from CARE BB- P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 800 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Pengvin Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.4 Reaffirmed Pengvin Ceramics LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 13 Reaffirmed A4 Petro Carbon And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 CR) Plasser (India) Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A1+ Promac Engineering Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R D Cotlink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 57 Reaffirmed Radha Ispat Bk Fac - - Suspended Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.3 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Powergen Trasformers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.8 Revised from CARE B Ramnath Lifespace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Raymond Ltd. NCD - - Withdrawn Rizwan Export House Bk Fac - - Suspended S.S. Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sambhaav Media Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Samdariya Abhushan Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Samdariya Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Samoj Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.1 Reaffirmed Saptashringi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LBk Fac - - Suspended Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory Bk Fac - - Suspended Sewa Hotel And Resorts Bk Fac - - Suspended Shantinath Paper Mart Bk Fac - - Suspended Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiva Industrial Security Agency (Guj)Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Guru Raghvendra Ginning And Bk Fac - - Suspended Pressing Shree Mandvi Vibhag Sahakari Khand LT Bk Fac CARE BB 561.3 Revised from Udyog Mandli Ltd CARE BB- Shree Siddhi Vinayak Induction Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.3 Assigned Shri Saiprasad Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubhsneh Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14 crore) Siddhartha Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sintech Precision Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sree Parimala Cotton Ginning And Bk Fac - - Suspended Pressing Factory Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5467.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 532.17 CR) Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Supreme Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.1 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 4.70) Suraksha Packers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tantia Raxaultollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2045.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Uklana Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Utkal Energy Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90.3 Assigned Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97 Assigned Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.