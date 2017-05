Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 2 & 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed ABC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 8 Cr) Annapurna Earcanal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Revised from CARE A4 Arch Pharmalabs Ltd ST non-fund based CARE D 5250 Reaffirmed Bk limits Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Avon Organics Ltd ST non-fund based CARE D 475 Reaffirmed Bk limits Avon Organics Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE D 400 Reaffirmed *Carved out of working capital limits. Avr Valves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Reaffirmed C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Caprihans India Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 172.5 Assigned Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1212.8 Reaffirmed Denis Chem Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Etco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE A4 Hira Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.5 Reaffirmed Indianivesh Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 Cr) J P Extrusiontech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Jajoo Export ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 600 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ % 6000 KVS International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Lucaso Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 211 Manali Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 3 Cr) Pinebridge India ST Fund - - Withdrawn Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1302.1 Reaffirmed Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Saison Technocom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Shivaks Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Shivek Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 290 Revised from CARE A4+ Siddhartha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 170 Cr) Super Multicolor Printers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from CARE A4+ The Dhamra Port Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1670 Revised from CARE A2+ Virgo Laminates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 35 Assigned Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 200 Revised from Limits CARE A3+ Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 (SO) 20 Revised from Limits* CARE A3+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (Zicom) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aarti Sponge And Power Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Abc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 302 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 27.55 Cr) Adani Infrastructure And Developers LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 850 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore) Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2363.1 Reaffirmed Adani Wilmar Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 12449.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.807.73 crore) Adani Wilmar Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 50695 Reaffirmed A2 (reduced from Rs.5412 crore) Ajeet Seeds Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Akhil Gujarat Manav Kalyan Sansthan Bk Fac - - Suspended Amazon Ceramics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Annapurna Earcanal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Revised from CARE BB Arch Pharmalabs Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE D 13337.5 Reaffirmed limits Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arshiya Industrial And Distribution HuLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 2588.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Arshiya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14650 Reaffirmed Arshiya Northern Ftwz Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 2588.5 Reaffirmed Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 3606.4 Reaffirmed Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 250 Reaffirmed Based) Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 650 Revised from CARE B+ Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Atlanta Infra Assets Ltd Bk Fac - 2317.8 Suspended Atlanta Ltd Bk Fac - 3434.7 Suspended Atlanta Ropar Tollways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 1340 Suspended Avon Organics Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE D 1003.3 Reaffirmed limits Avr Valves Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.94 Cr) Avr Valves Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A432.5 Reaffirmed Balar Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Budhia Auto Associate Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.3 Reaffirmed C.I. Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed C.P.Bagal & Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Caprihans India Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 50 Assigned (FB) A2+ Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Revised from CARE BB- Classic Mall Development Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2974 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 856 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 94.72 Cr) Demarte Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 219.1 Reaffirmed Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 132.5 Reaffirmed A4 Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 331668.4Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 30,843.45 Cr) Dhanuka Clothings Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Empire Mall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 991.9 Revised from CARE B+ Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE A- 300 Assigned issue (Proposed) Era T&D Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Logistics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Essar Shipping Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Esspal International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Etco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1054.9 Revised from CARE BB- Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 288.3 Suspended Frontier Trucks Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Fuelco Ispat India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Future Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2730 Reaffirmed Gajanand Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102.5 Assigned Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressways Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 14799.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5924.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.579.06 crore) HDB Financial Services Ltd Series A PTC CARE A(SO) Assigned Hifield-Ag Chem India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hind Inn And Hotels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hira Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 368.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.33.77 crore) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.65 Cr) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4 J.K.J. & Sons Endeavour Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jainsons (India) Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Jajoo Export LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16 Reaffirmed Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 75 Reaffirmed A4 Javery Incorporation Bk Fac - - Suspended JBC Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 670 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Assigned Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Jugal Kishore Vanaspati Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd K. J. Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed K. Sevantilal And Company LT and ST Bk Fac - - Suspended K.Koteswara Reddy Bk Fac - - Suspended Kandla Export Corporation Bk Fac - - Withdrawn KC Hostel LT Bk Fac CARE D 210.3 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd CP Issue* - 4500 Withdrawn *curved out of fund based bank limit #not placed Kesoram Industries Ltd CP Issue - 500 Withdrawn #not placed Kesoram Industries Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCD)- 6000 Withdrawn #not placed Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 24641.3 (reduced from 2,273.21 Cr) Kesoram Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 13000 A2+ % Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1167 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) KVS International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.7 Reaffirmed Lotus Infrarealty Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lucaso Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.7 Assigned Madhu Overseas Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 1086.5 Major Life Style Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Manali Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Maruti Nutritious Food Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Mdp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 118.6 Revised from CARE BB- Mds Air Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 8.52 Cr) Meenakshi Cotton Bk Fac - - Suspended Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs. 11.53 Cr) Milestone Merchandise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Mohan Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Motilal Yadav Memorial Samaleswari Bk Fac - - Suspended Hospital Munjani Brothers Bk Fac - - Suspended N.H.Matcon LT Bk Fac CARE D 280 Revised from CARE BB- Nandan Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended Nelito Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Noble India Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 308.6 Reaffirmed A3 Orind Special Refractories Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Patel Timber Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Pharmalab India Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A 90 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs 7 Cr) Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 490 Reaffirmed A4+ Platina Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.6 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from Rs 14.66 Cr) Pramukh Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Precision Forging And Stamping Bk Fac - - Suspended Ptc Engineering India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Quality Engineering Works Bk Fac - - Suspended Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 345 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 13 Cr) Rajasthan Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rasoi Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ravi Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended RGL Ecopak Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended RKC Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed RKC Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Assigned A3 Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sahara School Holding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 469.3 Suspended Saison Technocom Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Reaffirmed Sangini Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Sapthagiri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 254 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributors Bk Fac - - Suspended Sevantilal & Sons LT and ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Shilpa Textile Prin Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivagrico Implements Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivaks Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 15 Reaffirmed Shivek Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 380.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Shlogam Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Ramrajya Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175.4 Reaffirmed Shree Swaminarayan Shishu Sahayak Bk Fac - - Suspended Kendra Shri Ramdev Cotspin Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubhi Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sical Logistics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 370 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17 Cr) Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 780 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 38 Cr) Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Polymer Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 100 Cr) SM Teledirect Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended SRG Aluminum Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sukh Sagar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.9 Revised from CARE B Sunrise Gold Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suparshav Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Super Multicolor Printers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 557 Revised from CARE BB+ Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surya Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surya Boards Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surya Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs 8.76 Cr) Swajit Engineering Pvt Lmited Bk Fac - - Suspended Team Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 182.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.46 Cr) Techno Engineering Bk Fac - - Suspended Tectone Motors Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Dhamra Port Company Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)# - - Withdrawn #CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities (term loan) of Rs.2595.60 crore with immediate effect as the same has been replaced The Dhamra Port Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2460 Revised from CARE A- Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 211.3 Assigned Vega Jeweldiam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 Cr) Victrans Engineers Bk Fac - - Suspended Virgo Laminates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 65 Assigned Vitthal Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 403.8 Reaffirmed Western Lumbers LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 462.5 Revised from CARE B+/ CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs 40 Cr) Woodfield Systems International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.3 Assigned Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- 750 Revised from Limits CARE BBB+ Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non FB CARE A- 522.5 Revised from Limits CARE BBB+ Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL* CARE A- (SO) 506 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (Zicom) Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- (SO) 12.5 Revised from Limits* CARE BBB+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (Zicom) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.